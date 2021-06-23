Scottsbluff native teaches animation classes at North Platte Community College

Larsen-Dockray is an animation and media artist, educator and occasionally an adjunct faculty member at her alma mater, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). Although she graduated from graduate from CalArts, she attended UNL for two years and grew up in Nebraska.

“For me, I have a personal connection to it (the class) because I was the little girl in Scottsbluff in the middle of nowhere and wanted to be an artist but had no idea necessarily what that looked like,” Larsen-Dockray said. “I think that’s why I do this is for kids who maybe were like me and were interested in this, but just don’t know anybody or know where to start.”

She hopes to provide students not just information, but exposure to the practice, meeting people who do animation. She hopes that they gain connections to people they can email with questions, which she would’ve appreciated while she was in school.

Larsen-Dockray co-founded Calibraska Arts Initiative in 2013. The summer program brings classes to anyone interested in learning about animation, focusing on California and Nebraska, but branching out to people from any state.

This week’s classes have students “Zooming” in from Los Angeles, Alabama and Virginia.