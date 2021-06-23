Scottsbluff native teaches animation classes at North Platte Community College

Erica Larsen-Dockray returned to North Platte to teach Animation 1.0 classes at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus this week, one class in the morning and another in the afternoon.
“What’s so cool for me is just seeing the kids really dig into this and responding to it so well,” Larsen-Dockray said. “What’s great about animation is you can see their thought processes in their animation.”
Animation 1.0 teaches students 7 and older a basic understanding of controlling movements frame by frame. Students learn how to animate paper and clay, and learn the basic principles of animation so they can apply the technique to many objects.
One student is taking two classes offered by the Calibraska Arts Initiative, one online and one in person. Drew Carlson of North Platte hopes to continue his interests in design and the art industry when he goes to college.
“I decided to take this class to broaden my connections and to expand my skill set,” Carlson said. “And to be able to use these experiences to go farther when I get into college.”
Carlson said the material taught in the class and the general overview have been very good, and he likes the way it’s been taught.
“I am huge into games and computers and modeling and all that stuff,” Carlson said. “So I’m hoping to use this and the other classes to learn a bit.”
Larsen-Dockray is an animation and media artist, educator and occasionally an adjunct faculty member at her alma mater, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). Although she graduated from graduate from CalArts, she attended UNL for two years and grew up in Nebraska.
“For me, I have a personal connection to it (the class) because I was the little girl in Scottsbluff in the middle of nowhere and wanted to be an artist but had no idea necessarily what that looked like,” Larsen-Dockray said. “I think that’s why I do this is for kids who maybe were like me and were interested in this, but just don’t know anybody or know where to start.”
She hopes to provide students not just information, but exposure to the practice, meeting people who do animation. She hopes that they gain connections to people they can email with questions, which she would’ve appreciated while she was in school.
Larsen-Dockray co-founded Calibraska Arts Initiative in 2013. The summer program brings classes to anyone interested in learning about animation, focusing on California and Nebraska, but branching out to people from any state.
This week’s classes have students “Zooming” in from Los Angeles, Alabama and Virginia.
“I think overall, animation seems like this far-off thing that is not accessible to try out and I think that that’s a big thing,” Larsen-Dockray said. “Instead of just watching cartoons, now they can watch them and maybe understand how they’re made or notice how the animation is really successful in some ways and why.”