Scottsbluff Y hopes to partner with NP on Rec Center, sales tax or not

SCOTTSBLUFF — Conrad Bostron knows there’s just one nonmetro city in Nebraska with more than 10,000 people that lacks a YMCA: North Platte.

It’s one of many reasons why the Scottsbluff Family YMCA’s CEO reacted positively when asked whether his Y might be interested in starting a branch there to operate a renovated North Platte Recreation Complex.

Bostron’s board backed the idea three months before the May unveiling of a $52.5 million plan to expand the Rec Center and form a North Platte Y to run it under the Scottsbluff Y.

As it happens, it wouldn’t be North Platte’s first-ever Y.

The “Railway YMCA” operated downtown from 1890 to 1913, when it disbanded following a failed $40,000 fund drive to build a free-standing Y.

Bostron says the Scottsbluff Y wants to help the city of North Platte save operational funds and grow its total Rec Center memberships.

That’s true, he said, whether or not North Platte voters pass a half-cent sales tax to build it.

“I think our efforts will be to support the (sales tax) vote first,” Bostron said. But Scottsbluff Y leaders’ attitude has been “hey, what can we do with what we have? …

“I think, at least from my viewpoint, it’s a privilege to have opportunities like this.”

Brad Bode, Scottsbluff Y board treasurer, seconded Bostron’s sentiment.

“I’m always open to looking at something that can benefit us or, in this case, somebody else,” the 30-year Y member said. “As a Christian, that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

North Platte City Council members will decide Aug. 2 whether to put the sales tax for Rec Center expansion on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s proposal calls for renovating the 1976 Rec Center and growing its footprint with a larger indoor pool, more gyms, an indoor running track and more.

The price tag also covers renovating Cody Park’s outdoor pool, opened in 1951 and renovated in 1980, to add zero-depth entry and other features common at modern “water parks.”

Proceeds from the half-cent sales tax could be legally spent only on renovating and expanding those two facilities. A privately led $10 million fund drive would raise a permanent city recreation maintenance fund.

The city would still own the enlarged Rec Center and contribute to its basic maintenance. North Platte Public Schools would pay $36,000 a year to the city, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said, so North Platte High School’s swimming and diving teams can practice and hold home meets at the new indoor pool.

But instead of being managed by city employees, the YMCA would run the Rec Center and possibly Cody Pool. Talks over the latter are ongoing.

Bostron, who came to Scottsbluff in 2017 after running a Y in Alexandria, Minnesota, said his Y has the staffing and expertise to launch a full-sized branch and help North Platte also.

The Colorado native was a founding member of the Y in Willmar, Minnesota. But he managed farm cooperatives for 24 years — mainly in Minnesota but starting at Alliance-based WESTCO — and spent childhood summers on an uncle’s farm near Hay Springs in the northern Panhandle.

“In my former career, these kinds of joint ventures and operating agreements are common,” Bostron said. “You work together and you always work for the idea that 1 + 1 equals a little more than 2. If you do things right, it will.”

The Scottsbluff Y, founded in 1948, began its life in a house before its indoor pool and locker rooms opened in 1962 along the North Platte River. It’s been expanded five times since.

The Scottsbluff Y operates a small employee branch inside Regional West Medical Center and a Y camp near Scottsbluff’s Riverside Zoo & Discovery Center.

It’s a partner with Scottsbluff’s city government and school district in a plan for an aquatic center west of Scottsbluff High School and south of U.S. Highway 26. The Y would manage it.

Voters there will rule Nov. 8 on their own half-cent sales tax to build that proposed $15 million to $21 million aquatic center. It would effectively replace the now-closed indoor-outdoor Splash Arena at Scottsbluff High.

Bostron said the Scottsbluff Y’s total memberships have grown from about 5,800 in 2017 to nearly 6,400 in June, about one-fourth of the combined population of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. They were at about 7,300 when COVID-19 hit in March 2020.

North Platte’s Rec Center memberships totaled 3,383 in 2021, said Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr. That’s about 14% of the population.

Bostron said he and his staff wouldn’t have been ready to take on an out-of-town Y project five years ago.

But he said he has a highly capable top lieutenant in Triniti Burgner, who would oversee the proposed North Platte Y. Burgner, a former 16-year recreation director for the city of Scottsbluff, is the Scottsbluff Y’s senior program director.

North Platte City Council members asked the wellness alliance in 2019 to explore a Y partnership while examining alternatives like Rec Center expansion or a new complex elsewhere.

As the pandemic eased in summer 2021, Bostron said, another Nebraska YMCA representative told him that “other Ys had been approached and they’re not interested in doing it.

“‘Would you do it?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’”

Alliance member Leland Poppe said he opened contacts with Bostron and Bode, a fellow banker as vice president of business development for Riverstone Bank in Scottsbluff.

Poppe, First Interstate Bank’s market president/agribusiness for Nebraska, works part-time in Scottsbluff as the bank’s branch manager there.

He, alliance member Megan McGown and longtime community leader Eric Seacrest traveled to Scottsbluff last winter to meet Y staff and board members and tour their facility.

“Conrad and Triniti have been running a successful recreation program and facility in a fiscally responsible way,” said Seacrest, a former Telegraph co-owner and current Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation executive director.

When the Scottsbluff Y board voted in February to explore a North Platte branch, it did so without reference to the Rec Center’s possible final scope.

Bostron and Poppe said the wellness alliance didn’t have full details to share with the Scottsbluff Y until April.

“They had a pretty good idea of what the facilities plans were,” Poppe said. But “Conrad was pretty focused on the management and the benefits of bringing a YMCA to North Platte.”

Bostron and other Scottsbluff Y leaders visited the Rec Center in April to tour it and meet its staff, Poppe said.

It’ll be up to North Platte’s voters, Bostron said, to decide whether to modernize or expand the Rec Center.

But he said “yes” when asked if the Scottsbluff Y would be interested in running it and setting up a Y branch even if voters reject the sales tax.

That interest “is going to be qualified to a certain level,” Bostron said. But to be open to that no matter the sales-tax vote is “a matter of character.”

Bode agreed. “This is the right thing for us to do. We’re helping a wonderful community. You have wonderful facilities (in North Platte), and you want to upgrade them. It’s a win-win deal as far as I’m concerned.”

Kelliher, the North Platte mayor, said that while both sides have looked at budget projections for an expanded Rec Center, “we have not vetted having the Y run the current Rec Center.”

Nonetheless, the Scottsbluff Y’s openness to whatever North Platte decides should be “an important fact in the decision” by voters, Kelliher said.

It speaks well of their dedication to the YMCA’s historic commitment to affordable recreation for people of all income levels, Poppe and Seacrest said.

“They’re interested in spreading the Y mission,” Seacrest said. “If the community wants them, they want to come.”