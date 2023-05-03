If you missed the screening of the North Platte High School student-produced video documentary "Water War: The Perkins County Canal Project" last month, you are invited to attend another screening at 10 a.m. Monday in the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte.

In 2022, Nebraska announced plans to dig a canal into Colorado to capture water from the South Platte River, captivating many individuals and entities within Nebraska and across the West. The project stems from a provision in a century old water compact. Over the course of six months, North Platte High School Students produced this film that explores the provision and the consequences of building or not building the Perkins County Canal.

The film runs for 30 minutes, and the screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with students.

If you plan to attend, RSVP to Jacque Herrick jacque.herrick@unl.edu. Refreshments will be served.