Semi driver injured in rollover on Interstate 80

Tim Johnson

The driver of a semitrailer truck was transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries Thursday afternoon after the semi rolled over and entered the ditch off westbound Interstate 80  between Hershey and Sutherland. No additional information was immediately available as the Nebraska State Patrol was investigating.

