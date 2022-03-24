The driver of a semitrailer truck was transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries Thursday afternoon after the semi rolled over and entered the ditch off westbound Interstate 80 between Hershey and Sutherland. No additional information was immediately available as the Nebraska State Patrol was investigating.
Semi driver injured in rollover on Interstate 80
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Votaw Road Fire just northeast of Wellfleet remained 0% contained Thursday evening, two nights after it began.
A hearing date before the state Appeals Court is not scheduled yet. Allen as the appellant must file a brief by June 1.
District Judge Michael Piccolo scheduled a one-day evidentiary hearing for Sept. 7. Piccolo’s decision came after a March 15 hearing.
Charging Elk made her initial court appearance this week and is charged with robbery, second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
A Chevrolet Tahoe traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 collided with two semitrailer trucks near Paxton Wednesday evening.
Maywood native Kim Hansen is set to receive a pair of awards: UNL’s Women of Courage, Character and Commitment Award and the Family and Friends Recognition Award.
“But the way the weather looks and we get the precipitation that is forecast, by the start of the week, we should be done with this operation," said Tim Nicholson, the Curtis Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Rudy Ortega Raymundo is charged with being in possession of 50 grams of pure meth and more than 500 grams of a mixture of the drug.
The Nebraska Public Media’s award-winning, local television series “Nebraska Stories” will highlight the fiberglass hounds at 8 p.m. Thursday at nebraskastories.org.
Joan von Kampen will continue to live in North Platte and run the Telegraph newsroom while also overseeing the news staffs of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger.