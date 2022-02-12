Sen. Matt Williams' Rural Workforce Housing Fund bills among area proposals to go before hearings in Unicam

State senators this week will continue pushing to finish public hearings on 2022 bills, including regional lawmakers’ measures on workforce housing, income taxes and state school aid.
Lawmakers will reach the halfway point of the Unicameral’s 60-day session Feb. 23, with bill hearings currently scheduled as late as March 3. The 107th Legislature is set to adjourn April 20.
All hearings start at 1:30 p.m. CT in Lincoln’s State Capitol and are livestreamed by Nebraska Public Media on the Legislature’s website.
This week’s hearings on bills by regional senators includes the last two of a three-pack by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg to update and replenish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund he sponsored in 2017.
Business and Labor Committee members will hear Williams’ main measure, Legislative Bill 1069, Monday in Room 1003.
Williams will go before the Appropriations Committee Tuesday in Room 1524 to present LB 1070, which would allocate $20 million to the fund from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief aid.
The same committee last week heard his third workforce housing bill, LB 1071, which would add $30 million more from regular state revenues.
Williams has made LB 1069 his 2022 priority bill, giving it a better chance of being passed in his eighth and last regular Unicameral session.
All five west central Nebraska senators have chosen their personal priority bills except North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who will present a pair of bills to the Revenue Committee Thursday in Room 1524.
He’ll lead off with LB 1180, which would raise the minimum income levels at which Nebraska’s top state income tax bracket kicks in.
That 6.84% bracket currently applies to taxable income over $29,000 for single taxpayers and $58,000 for married couples. LB 1180 would boost those minimums to $60,000 for singles and $150,000 for couples.
That means those group’s respective incomes in between the current and proposed levels would be taxed at the second-highest rate of 5.01% instead of 6.84%.
Groene’s LB 1180 “statement of intent” says he wants to “encourage workforce growth in Nebraska by lowering the income tax burden on working-class Nebraskans.”
After that bill’s hearing, Groene will present LB 1207, his latest attempt to boost state aid for rural and small-town school districts by reintroducing per-student “foundation aid.”
He and Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the Revenue Committee’s chairwoman, teamed up on a similar 2019-20 effort that fell victim to a filibuster. A different school-aid package this session (LB 890) likewise was being filibustered on the floor last week.
Groene’s newest aid measure also would limit the percentages of properties’ taxable values on which school districts can collect property taxes.
In other regional lawmakers’ bills on this week’s hearing schedule:
» The Agriculture Committee will hear a livestock inspection bill by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard (LB 744) Tuesday in Room 1003.
Erdman’s original bill would repeal the Nebraska Brand Committee’s authority to set rules and regulations for identifying cattle ownership by nonvisual methods.
The District 47 lawmaker, however, has proposed an amendment changing the bill to say information given the Brand Committee for electronic inspection isn’t a public record.
» Appropriations Committee members Wednesday will hear a Williams bill (LB 703) to allocate $25 million of COVID-19 relief aid as matching funds for an “agriculture innovation” program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture would sponsor the program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Campus at the former State Fair Park.