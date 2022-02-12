Sen. Matt Williams' Rural Workforce Housing Fund bills among area proposals to go before hearings in Unicam

Williams has made LB 1069 his 2022 priority bill, giving it a better chance of being passed in his eighth and last regular Unicameral session.

All five west central Nebraska senators have chosen their personal priority bills except North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who will present a pair of bills to the Revenue Committee Thursday in Room 1524.

He’ll lead off with LB 1180, which would raise the minimum income levels at which Nebraska’s top state income tax bracket kicks in.

That 6.84% bracket currently applies to taxable income over $29,000 for single taxpayers and $58,000 for married couples. LB 1180 would boost those minimums to $60,000 for singles and $150,000 for couples.

That means those group’s respective incomes in between the current and proposed levels would be taxed at the second-highest rate of 5.01% instead of 6.84%.

Groene’s LB 1180 “statement of intent” says he wants to “encourage workforce growth in Nebraska by lowering the income tax burden on working-class Nebraskans.”