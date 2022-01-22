Sen. Mike Groene bill to reduce early-voting period will see public hearing Wednesday

State Sen. Mike Groene’s bill to slash the early-voting period in Nebraska elections will receive its required public hearing in the Legislature next week.

The North Platte lawmaker’s Legislative Bill 785 will be heard by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Room 1507 of the State Capitol in Lincoln.

The measure would reduce the time period for mailing out early-voting ballots and returning completed ones from 35 to 22 days before statewide primary or general elections.

LB 785 wouldn’t change the current 15-day period in which registered voters can cast early ballots before all other elections.

Groene’s bill has 10 co-sponsors, including fellow west central Nebraska Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Steve Erdman of Bayard. Brewer chairs the Government Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow and submit comments on bills by using the Unicameral’s website, nebraskalegislature.gov:

» Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.