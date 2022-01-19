Sen. Mike Groene updates microTIF bill to clarify it should be 'used by the working class for workforce housing'

In an unusual move, state Sen. Mike Groene succeeded Wednesday in pulling his own bill to update his 2020 “microTIF” law after he introduced a slightly different draft.

Groene, who had introduced Legislative Bill 790 Jan. 5, won lawmakers’ 30-0 approval to pull it a day after he threw LB 1065 into the Unicameral’s digital hopper.

Neither version changes microTIF’s purpose of allowing owners of older homes and business buildings to recover additional property taxes generated from rehabilitating or replacing them.

Both would raise the program’s maximum taxable-value estimates for different types of projects, lengthen the period for microTIF tax refunds from 10 to 15 years and allow the program to be used on long-existing vacant lots.

LB 1065’s text, however, would limit microTIF’s use to buildings and vacant lots that have been inside a city or village’s corporate limits for at least 60 years. Empty lots also would have to have been platted at least that long.

Groene told The Telegraph he made the additional tweak to clarify that he designed microTIF to be “used by the working class for workforce housing” in the older parts of North Platte and other towns.