Sen. Mike Groene updates microTIF bill to clarify it should be 'used by the working class for workforce housing'

In an unusual move, state Sen. Mike Groene succeeded Wednesday in pulling his own bill to update his 2020 “microTIF” law after he introduced a slightly different draft.
Groene, who had introduced Legislative Bill 790 Jan. 5, won lawmakers’ 30-0 approval to pull it a day after he threw LB 1065 into the Unicameral’s digital hopper.
Neither version changes microTIF’s purpose of allowing owners of older homes and business buildings to recover additional property taxes generated from rehabilitating or replacing them.
Both would raise the program’s maximum taxable-value estimates for different types of projects, lengthen the period for microTIF tax refunds from 10 to 15 years and allow the program to be used on long-existing vacant lots.
LB 1065’s text, however, would limit microTIF’s use to buildings and vacant lots that have been inside a city or village’s corporate limits for at least 60 years. Empty lots also would have to have been platted at least that long.
Groene told The Telegraph he made the additional tweak to clarify that he designed microTIF to be “used by the working class for workforce housing” in the older parts of North Platte and other towns.
Rather than try to amend LB 790’s original text later, he “decided it would be better to replace the bill,” he said.
Other notable new bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers prior to Wednesday’s end of bill introductions include:
» A trio of bills by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg to bolster the Rural Workforce Housing Fund created by a 2017 law he introduced.
LB 1069, among other things, would remove limits for individual recipients of grants from the fund and raise the maximum construction cost of housing units that could be built.
LB 1070 would put $20 million of Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief aid into the fund, while LB 1071 would add $30 million more from regular state revenues.
» Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s LB 1001 would require the state’s K-12 school years to run between Labor Day and Memorial Day, reversing a decades-long trend toward earlier start and end dates.
» County boards would receive the power to regulate industrial wind-turbine projects under LB 1056, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon.
» LB 784, introduced by Groene earlier in the session, would require hospitals to let licensed medical practitioners in their community use their facilities in order to qualify for property tax exemptions.
Such exemptions also would be proportional “to the percentage of the hospital’s services that are provided gratuitously,” the bill’s text says.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that sum up Unicam's 2021 session
From Sen. Mike Groene's rail park bill to raising non-resident park permits prices at Lake McConaughy, here are some highlights from the last Nebraska Legislature session.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was principal sponsor of LB 40, which allows state matching funds for communities wanting to build rail parks, and a co-sponsor of LB 156, which permits up to five “inland port districts” in Nebraska.
Also adopted 49-0 Thursday was LB 185, a bill by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer appropriating state funds for “federally qualified health centers” owned by Native American tribes in urban areas.
State senators have sent a cattle brand-reform bill partly reflecting industrywide meetings last fall in North Platte to the final stage of co…
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who had been kept closely informed during the negotiations, swiftly signed the bills into law.
Groene will serve on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and General Affairs committees as part of the final list of committee assignments senators approved Friday.