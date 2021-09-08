 Skip to main content
Sept. 24 trivia night event to benefit North Platte Area's Children Museum
Sept. 24 trivia night event to benefit North Platte Area's Children Museum

“Battle of the Decades” Trivia Night for the North Platte Area Children’s Museum will kick be Sept. 24 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the first question is called at 7 p.m.

The twice-yearly fundraiser helps the museum update exhibits and “continue in our mission to serve the needs of children, families and schools as a center of learning and discovery in our community,” according to a press release.

The winning team will receive a cash prize. The night will also feature a 50/50 raffle, Heads or Tails, a team name contest and a costume contest.

Cost to register is $200 per team, which can have up to eight people. Teams may preregister at npchildrensmuseum.com.

Participants should bring their own food and drinks.

