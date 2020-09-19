 Skip to main content
Sept. 30 is last day for curbside recycling pickup in North Platte
Sept. 30 is last day for curbside recycling pickup in North Platte

Sort, rinse and bag: Owner of ABC Recycling talks about how residents can prepare for change in operations

A forklift operator at ABC Recycling of North Platte scoops some of the cardboard that has built up in recent weeks at the recycler’s main yard at 300 W. Seventh St. ABC has temporarily stopped taking more cardboard in its onsite bin until it catches up with baling and sending them out, owner Pamela Pacheco said. Cardboard continues to be accepted at city dropoff sites at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program office, 901 E. 10th St.; First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.; North Platte Community College’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road; Adams Middle School, 1202 McDonald Road; Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A St.; and Gary’s Super Foods, 1620 E. Fourth St.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The last day that North Platte city crews will pick up curbside recycling will be Sept. 30.

All residents with a yellow lidded recyclables cart are asked to have their carts to the street or alley by 6:30 a.m. Sept. 28.

It will take some time to collect all the carts.

If you wish to have your cart picked up before Sept. 30, call 308-535-6702. Call the same number if you want to trade your recyclables cart for an extra household or yard waste cart.

Recyclables will still be collected at the following drop-off sites:

» Gary’s Super Foods, 1620 E. Fourth St.

» RSVP Offices, 901 E. 10th St.

» First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

» Mid Plains Community College, McDonald-Belton Campus.

» Adams Middle School.

» Westfield Shopping Center.

Items accepted at drop-off sites are:

» Cardboard broken down into 20-by-20-inch pieces.

» Aluminum or steel cans, clean and dry.

» Newsprint — must be placed in a plastic bag and tied.

» No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, with no lids.

For more information, contact Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful at 534-8100.

