ServSafe training set for Aug. 11

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in McCook, according to a press release. Nebraska Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will administer the training.
Details and registration information are available by contacting the North Platte UNL Extension office at 308-532-2683. The program brochure and registration form are also available online at sw3.unl.edu, or registration is available online at go.unl.edu/wcservsafe.
Pre-registration is required. Register by Aug. 1 to receive a book and study materials before the class.
