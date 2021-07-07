Shaylee Milleson of Dunning crowned Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen

 Skip to main content
Shaylee Milleson, the daughter of Michelle and Ryan Milleson of Dunning, was crowned Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen Sunday after two days of competition during the town’s Fourth of July festivities and 84th annual rodeo. Shaylee, 12, will be a seventh grader this fall at Sandhills Public Schools. She won the contest’s horsemanship and working stock horse competitions, while first runner-up MaKenna Johnson of North Platte won the speech and Miss Congeniality titles. MaKenna, the 13-year-old daughter of Erick and Heather Johnson, will be a Hershey Public Schools eighth grader this fall. The third contestant, 12-year-old Angellyn Wardyn of North Platte, will be a Hershey seventh grader. She is the daughter of Kristina and Steve Wardyn.

 Courtesy photo

