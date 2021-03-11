Sheriff's Office warns of Social Security phone scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new telephone scam involving callers trying to obtain Social Security numbers.

Sheriff’s deputies have “been receiving numerous phone calls from concerned citizens” about the scam, the Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page.

The scam involves callers claiming to be from the U.S. Social Security Administration and asking for full Social Security numbers or even just the last four digits.

“The Social Security Administration will never ask for your SS number, especially over the phone,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Besides, the real SS Administration knows your number already and will not contact you over the phone.”

Residents should take care not to give out their Social Security numbers, bank account number or other personal information, the Facebook post said.