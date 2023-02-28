Sherman Hirsch, 92, of North Platte, recently received the Hixson Award given by Buffalo Bill Kiwanis.

The annual award recognizes a member who has given outstanding service to the organization and the community, said Dennis McConnell, current president of Buffalo Bill Kiwanis.

Hirsch is “one that you would consider a staple” of Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, McConnell said. He said you could place his picture next to “Kiwanis” in the dictionary, to represent the values that the organization espouses.

Besides ringing bells for the Salvation Army and participating in other Kiwanis projects, Hirsch has helped erect three children’s playgrounds: at Cody Park, Iron Horse Park and The Connection homeless shelter. Local Kiwanians obtain grants and conduct fundraising events to generate funds for the playgrounds and other causes, McConnell said.

Hirsch is also known in the community for donating to Red Cross blood drives. “I started about 30 years ago,” he said. He has donated platelets 1,561 times for a total of approximately 3,000 units.

About the Hixson award, “I was highly honored and surprised,” Hirsch said.

The award is named for George F. Hixson, the first president of Kiwanis International.