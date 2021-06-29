Shipping delays and stock shortages aren't stopping North Platte firework sales

Fireworks are still flying off shelves at firework stands in North Platte, despite shipping delays and stock shortages.
“Yes, I have 50% of the product I normally have,” said Mitzi Kramer, owner of Kramer Fireworks.
Despite having less product, Kramer said sales so far have been about the same as last year.
Eric Hutto, owner of Big Dawg Fireworks, said his sales have been good so far, but he’s been experiencing the same shipping and stock difficulties.
Monday was the first day people in North Platte could purchase and shoot off fireworks within city limits. Firework hours are noon-10 p.m. until July 3. On the Fourth of July, fireworks can be set off from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., and that’s when they end, although many businesses are observing the holiday on July 5 this year.
Despite a slow patch due to rainy weather, the first day of sales was about average for North Platte Baptist Church’s fireworks stand at 1000 S. Dewey St. All the proceeds earned at NPBC’s fireworks stand will go to the North Platte Christian Academy.
“Normally, first, second, third and maybe fourth day are kind of slow,” said Peter Ward, assistant pastor and school supervisor of North Platte Baptist Church. “They all increase slowly up to (the holiday), but our biggest sale days are always the third and the fourth (of July).”
Ward was told the fireworks stand would only get about a third of what was initially ordered. Luckily, enough trucks came in to deliver more than that third, but Ward’s suppliers didn’t want to promise anything over the phone.
“There is actually a number of items that we normally would get that they didn’t have at all.” Ward said. “They’re supposed to come in this week, next week, next month — after the Fourth of July, but that’s just because of shipping delays. Nothing they (the suppliers) can do about it; nothing we can do about it.”
Snap pops — the ones that snap when you throw them at the ground — have been among the fireworks in short supply. Some of those available for purchase may be from last year’s leftovers.
The short supply of fireworks has been affecting other Nebraska cities and the nation as a whole.
The pandemic led to a container shortage and restricted the size of transportation vessels, National Fireworks Association spokesman Larry Farnsworth told the Grand Island Independent. Smaller ships mean smaller hauls.
Before, a one 40-foot container containing fireworks would cost about $9,000 to ship. Now, shipping one container of fireworks can cost more than $20,000.
Fireworks are handled as hazardous materials for shipping.