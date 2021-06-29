Shipping delays and stock shortages aren't stopping North Platte firework sales

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ward was told the fireworks stand would only get about a third of what was initially ordered. Luckily, enough trucks came in to deliver more than that third, but Ward’s suppliers didn’t want to promise anything over the phone.

“There is actually a number of items that we normally would get that they didn’t have at all.” Ward said. “They’re supposed to come in this week, next week, next month — after the Fourth of July, but that’s just because of shipping delays. Nothing they (the suppliers) can do about it; nothing we can do about it.”

Snap pops — the ones that snap when you throw them at the ground — have been among the fireworks in short supply. Some of those available for purchase may be from last year’s leftovers.

The short supply of fireworks has been affecting other Nebraska cities and the nation as a whole.

The pandemic led to a container shortage and restricted the size of transportation vessels, National Fireworks Association spokesman Larry Farnsworth told the Grand Island Independent. Smaller ships mean smaller hauls.

Before, a one 40-foot container containing fireworks would cost about $9,000 to ship. Now, shipping one container of fireworks can cost more than $20,000.