'Shot in the Arm' housing program starts pilot program for older homes

Shot in the Arm Phase 3 also introduces a new $15,000-per-unit incentive for building owners in downtown North Platte’s Canteen District to create or modernize upper-floor apartments.

The latest phase continues Shot in the Arm incentives for new single-family homebuilders of $12,000 for a single-family home, $24,000 for a duplex or town home and $6,000 per unit for apartments.

Person said Phase 3’s rehab pilot program has a slightly broader reach than microTIF, which offers property tax refunds to repair, rehabilitate or replace older homes and business buildings.

Single-family homes eligible for the chamber-LCCDC incentives must be at least 40 years old, compared with microTIF’s minimum age of 60 years.

They also can be located anywhere in the city, Person said. Buildings whose owners receive microTIF must be in areas designed “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing.

But if they’re in TIF-eligible areas and are at least 60 years old, Person added, their owners should consider applying with the city for microTIF and the chamber for Shot in the Arm 3 rehab funds.