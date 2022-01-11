'Shot in the Arm' housing program starts pilot program for older homes

Phase 3 of North Platte’s “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program is ready to take applications for a pilot program aimed at rehabilitating older homes.
Guidelines for the eight-home program were announced Tuesday by the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., founders of the 7-year-old Shot in the Arm effort.
It’s separate from but could be paired in some cases with state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” incentives approved by the Legislature in 2020, chamber President and CEO Gary Person said.
Those interested in rehabbing or upgrading abandoned or vacant single-family homes can qualify for up to $25,000 per unit in Shot in the Arm 3 matching funds, according to a chamber press release.
A total of $200,000 in rehab incentives are available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who qualify, it added. All approved projects must be “substantially completed” by April 1, 2023.
LCCDC is managing the rehab pilot program for the chamber, which received a $500,000 Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant last April for Shot in the Arm’s $1.2 million third phase. Chamber members, led by Great Plains Health, and a $250,000 Quality Growth Fund grant from the city of North Platte provided local matching funds.
Shot in the Arm Phase 3 also introduces a new $15,000-per-unit incentive for building owners in downtown North Platte’s Canteen District to create or modernize upper-floor apartments.
The latest phase continues Shot in the Arm incentives for new single-family homebuilders of $12,000 for a single-family home, $24,000 for a duplex or town home and $6,000 per unit for apartments.
Person said Phase 3’s rehab pilot program has a slightly broader reach than microTIF, which offers property tax refunds to repair, rehabilitate or replace older homes and business buildings.
Single-family homes eligible for the chamber-LCCDC incentives must be at least 40 years old, compared with microTIF’s minimum age of 60 years.
They also can be located anywhere in the city, Person said. Buildings whose owners receive microTIF must be in areas designed “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing.
But if they’re in TIF-eligible areas and are at least 60 years old, Person added, their owners should consider applying with the city for microTIF and the chamber for Shot in the Arm 3 rehab funds.
“It would be great if they used both tools on houses that qualify, because then it really does become a rehab project that can work for a redeveloper,” he said.
The North Platte City Council in August authorized microTIF for interested property owners in TIF-eligible areas.
Click here for details on microTIF and a map showing areas that already are TIF-eligible.
For an application and guidelines for Shot in the Arm 3’s home rehab program, click on “RWHF Rehab Guidelines” and “RWHF Rehab Application” on the chamber’s Shot in the Arm page at nparea.com/shot-in-the-arm-housing-incentive.
For information, call LCCDC at 308-534-5095.
