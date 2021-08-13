Silent auction planned to help family of North Platte man beaten to death

A silent auction is scheduled at Good Life on the Bricks in downtown North Platte on Aug. 20 as part of fundraising efforts to assist the family of Geoffrey Allen.

The 23-year-old died on Thursday from injuries he sustained as a result of an assault he suffered the day before.

Scott Schroeder of North Platte said the auction is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. Plans for the event began Friday and Schroeder said he was in the process of contacting local businesses who wished to provide items for the auction.

In addition, Good Life on the Bricks plans to donate a portion of food and beverage sales from the night to Allen’s family as well.

Those wishing to make monetary donations to the family can also do so at Adams Bank & Trust in North Platte. The account is under the names of Andrew and Rebecca Chessmore. Individuals writing checks should just put Geoffrey Allen in the memo notes.

A GoFundMe account was established by Rebecca Chessmore for Allen as well. Those interested in making a donation can find the page by searching for “Geoffrey Allen” at gofundme.com.

Logan J. Divine, 20, of North Platte is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Allen’s death.