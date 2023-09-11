For many, scrapbooking is a creative way to compile happy memories. For Audrey (Kellie) Brown, it was a form of record keeping — a way to track all the details of a horrific story that never should have been written.

Brown died in 2018, but not before her family promised that if she were ever unable to complete the scrapbooks, they would.

The story started after one man violently ended six lives. Now, he is dead, the final chapter can be written and her children can fulfill their promise.

***

It began on Oct. 18, 1975, when 29-year-old Erwin Charles Simants walked into the Sutherland home of Henry and Marie Kellie, Brown’s parents. This wasn’t necessarily unusual; he lived next door and Henry had hired him for odd jobs once in a while.

It is often reported that Simants arrived that afternoon for a job, but according to Brown’s youngest child, Karla Downey, that was not the case.

“He went next door with evil intentions,” she said, adding that the detail is one of several that have been garbled, or in some cases overlooked completely, in various retellings throughout the years.

Another misconception, Downey said, is that Henry and Marie were in North Platte when Simants arrived at their home. “That is wrong.”

Marie was at the Sutherland nursing home where she worked as a cook, she explained. Henry was on his way home from Wellfleet after a long day of farming. The only person home was their granddaughter, Florence, 10.

Florence moved into the home after her mother, Jennie, was killed in 1966 when her car was hit by a truck hauling hay.

She and Florence, who was 18 months old, were on the way home from getting groceries. The corn was so high she couldn’t see the truck coming toward her until it was too late. A last-minute effort by the truck driver to avoid them caused the truck to tip over directly onto the car.

“Jennie had laid over Florence to protect her” during the crash, Downey said.

The little girl was in the hospital for some time with casts on both legs. When she was released, Jennie’s husband felt he wasn’t equipped to care for the girl, so her grandparents became her legal guardians. He told them he thought Jennie would have wanted it that way.

“Grandma had just started leaving her home by herself,” Downey said. “I mean, they lived in Sutherland — what could happen, right?”

What happened was beyond comprehension. Jennie’s death was the first to rock the family — Florence’s would be the second.

***

After entering the home, Simants dragged the little girl into the bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her. She started to scream, so he shot her in the forehead at point-blank range with a rifle. His assault on her continued even after he’d ended her life.

While visiting a local tavern earlier that day, Simants had spoken highly of Henry Kellie, even going so far as to say he saw him as a father. This supposed admiration was not enough to stop Simants from shooting Henry in the back of the head upon his arrival home, making the 66-year-old his second victim.

According to a confession provided to Lt. Donald Grieb of the Nebraska State Patrol, Simants was standing in the living room when Marie, 57, returned home from work. Grieb asked Simants if the woman had said anything.

“She said, ‘Oh my God.’” Simants recounted. Then “I pulled the trigger.”

Officials determined that, like Florence, Marie had been sexually assaulted after her death.

Next, her son, David, 32, and his children Deanna, 7, and Daniel, 5, arrived at the family home for dinner as they did most nights, said another of Brown’s children, Sylvia Hansen.

“(Grandma) loved to cook for all of them,” she said.

On that night, however, the trio didn’t walk into the aroma of one of Marie’s home-cooked meals. Instead, David opened the door to find his mother’s body in the living room. Simants shot him before he could say a word.

“Danny ran over and laid down on his daddy,” Downey said. It was there that Simants opened fire on the boy, hitting him twice.

Deanna ran behind a buffet in the living room but was unable to escape her family’s killer.

“They found her crouched back there,” Downey said.

There were signs that Simants attempted to sexually assault Deanna, but officials believed he did not follow through.

After the killings, Simants went for drinks at two bars, then hid in a field near the crime scene until the following morning. He returned home but his sister refused to let him in, leading him to surrender to law enforcement.

His night of terror was over, but for Brown, the Kellies’ only surviving child, this was just the beginning.

***

He had not yet surrendered when the phone rang at Brown’s home in Boulder, Colorado. She and her family had moved there recently — Simants had helped load the truck.

Hansen was the one who answered the phone. The person on the other end said they were from the hospital in North Platte and asked to speak with Audrey’s husband, Pastor Melvin Brown.

The caller told him something terrible had happened and asked him for the family’s preferred funeral home.

At that time, authorities had located the bodies of Marie, David, Danny and Deanna. David was still alive, but barely. He would die at the hospital later that night. The bodies of Henry and Florence in the bedroom were found later.

This is another detail that’s been surrounded by confusion, Downey said. Some believe that it was David who called for an ambulance after the attacks.

“It is physically impossible for Uncle David to call the ambulance as he had been shot in the head and was brain dead,” Downey said.

She didn’t understand why that wasn’t more obvious until recently when she took another look through her mother’s scrapbooks.

“I was looking at the original and found out that someone back then claimed they thought it was David on the phone,” she said. “That is how that story got rolling.”

The scrapbooks hold a plethora of other details that might otherwise be lost to time. There are clippings from the first trial, in which Simants would be found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death, as well as articles about the second trial, when he was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity.

That trial led to another category of Audrey Brown’s records: annual review hearings to determine whether Simants could be released from a mental health facility and reenter the community.

“In essence, in the eyes of the law we were holding an innocent man,” Downey said. “Had he ever been released at a hearing, he would have just walked away a free man. He wouldn’t have been accountable to anyone.”

There would be no one to make sure he took his medications or to keep track of where he was, she said. That thought meant sleepless nights leading up to each hearing.

Even after Brown’s death, her children and her husband, Melvin, continued attending the reviews and fighting for justice. Year after year, judges determined Simants was still a danger to others. The relief was only temporary, as there was always the chance that next year’s ruling would be different.

***

On Aug. 31, after spending most of his life at the Lincoln Regional Center, Simants began complaining of chest pain. He was taken to Bryan Medical Center East, where he died at the age of 77.

Downey got word of his death from the county attorney’s office.

“When the phone rang and I heard her voice, my initial reaction was that he had escaped,” Downey said. “I know that sounds silly, but that has always been a fear of ours and that was what my mind went to immediately.”

When she learned what had actually happened, it felt as if a weight had been lifted. It was finally over.

“She asked if I wanted her to call Dad or if I wanted to,” Downey said. “I wanted to be the one to tell him. I wish I could have told Mom, but telling Dad was just as important.”

Upon hearing the news, Melvin let out a sigh of relief and told his daughter that he was glad he lived long enough to see the day.

Downey said that had she been able to tell her mother, “I would simply say, ‘It’s done — the end.’ I know my mom would have had a big grin on her face, giving me a thumbs up.”

At the same time, she knows her mother would sympathize with Simants’ loved ones who are left to grieve. Brown never blamed any of his family members for his actions, Downey said, and had found forgiveness long before her death.

“It is such a strange place to be in,” she said, “happy for our side but also understanding there is sadness on his side.”

All that is left to do is finish Brown’s scrapbooks. Her mother had compiled six of them, but since she passed away, Melvin continued to collect clippings. There are at least enough for one more scrapbook, Downey said.

Once everything has been glued in place, Brown’s family will complete the last page. She said they will write “the end,” although she’s unsure that the story will ever truly be over.

“You can’t have six people from your family taken away and ever completely close that book,” Downey said.

This sentiment may be best reflected in an entry on the first page of Brown’s first scrapbook. A small clipping reads:

Death is a heartache that nothing can heal,

Memories are something that no one can steal.

Some may forget that he is gone,

But we will remember, no matter how long.