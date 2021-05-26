Since start of pandemic, handgun sales have boomed in North Platte and nationwide

The number of individuals buying handguns has boomed locally — especially first-time firearm owners — since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
And it doesn’t show signs of slowing down.
“More people are buying guns and it’s not just the traditional (purchasers),” said Rocky Wiezorek, an employee at Sir Jim’s Hobby Shop at 401 S. Dewey St. “It ranges from grandmas to 21-year-old kids. We’ve had people come in that don’t have a clue about guns — they’ve never had one and never been around one (before). They just think now they should buy one.”
Requirements to own a handgun in Nebraska start with obtaining a purchase permit certificate.
In North Platte and Lincoln County, that costs $5 and requires an extensive background check by law enforcement for the permit to be granted or denied.
Through April, 297 permit applications had been submitted to the North Platte Police Department. That is about 36.61% of the total for 2020.
The 784 applications in the pandemic year amounted to a 54% increase over 2019’s 509 applications.
Fifteen applications have been rejected by the police department through April, and 60 over the previous two years combined.
In addition, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office processed 188 permits through the first quarter of the year, an increase of 37.59% over the same period in 2020 (133). The office processed 493 applications overall last year.
The number of prospective local gun owners reflects trends across the country.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported last August that roughly 5 million Americans had purchased a firearm for the first time in 2020.
According to that report, sales took off in March 2020 when the pandemic struck, with 2.3 million background checks.
Lynn Stockall of River Valley Gun Gallery, 409 N. Dewey St., said more people are buying guns now for personal protection, and also out of belief that gun ownership will be restricted soon. He added there is always a spike due to the latter reason when the Democratic Party is in the White House.
“The media and the present government are probably the worst culprit to the problem,” Stockall said. “People sit at home with their nose glued to the TV. Is everything they see and hear all true? Probably not, but it scared them and now they are buying a gun.”
Nebraska does not require a certificate or permit to purchase a long gun. Individuals must be at least 18 years old and have a background check conducted by a licensed firearms dealer.
“I still sell more hunting stuff than anything else,” said T.J. Harding of The Minnow Bucket, 1013 S. Jeffers St., “but I also can’t get a lot of the other stuff in. There is so many more people wanting handguns and ammunition right now and it has created a shortage (across the county).”
There is no required training course for ownership of a firearm in the state, unless an individual plans to apply for a concealed handgun permit.
But there are people who want to learn.
“There are a lot more people taking classes and asking to teach them some of the basic firearms safety stuff,” said Rick Windham, a certified NRA firearms instructor and an outdoors writer who writes a weekly column in The Telegraph. “My personal opinion is it’s just like being able to drive a car. Yeah, everyone can, but you’ve got to have a little bit of training to be able to do it.
“With (concealed carry), it’s a mandatory training course, but it’s just logical for (gun owners) to do that. You should at least know what end of the gun to point downrange.”
Wiezorek mentioned one customer whom he described as “a grandma who you never would think would own a gun.”
“Well, she’s bought two from us and all of her grandkids are learning how to shoot, too,” Wiezorek said. “That’s the big thing. It’s not just coming out here to buy a gun. People need to know how to use them.
“Heck, we’ve had people come in here and they don’t even know how to hold one.”
Nebraska became an open-carry state in 2007.
There were 79,251 active concealed-handgun permits in the state through April, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. In addition, the patrol has processed 3,869 initial permits and 2,779 renewals through the first quarter of 2021.
Linda Holmstedt of North Platte is among that group. She has been a gun owner for two decades and got a concealed-carry permit for a sense of protection.
While she went through the initial classes to obtain the permit, she has kept up with training and safety.
She is one of Windham’s students and was out at a range on Larry Golden’s property recently.
“When I first got (a gun) I was single, living by myself and didn’t have a big enough dog to be serious (protection),” said Holmstedt, who had a purple .22 target pistol with her. “I just believe in the right to be a gun owner and to protect my property and own life.”
Windham has taught classes for multiple individuals as well as one-on-one work with a single person or couple.
“I’ve had a husband-and-wife team come out here and a guy who just wanted a quick tuneup,” Windham said. “He had shot in the past so I spent about an hour with him. I just think everybody should get some type of training.”
More by Tim Johnson
