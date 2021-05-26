Since start of pandemic, handgun sales have boomed in North Platte and nationwide

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is no required training course for ownership of a firearm in the state, unless an individual plans to apply for a concealed handgun permit.

But there are people who want to learn.

“There are a lot more people taking classes and asking to teach them some of the basic firearms safety stuff,” said Rick Windham, a certified NRA firearms instructor and an outdoors writer who writes a weekly column in The Telegraph. “My personal opinion is it’s just like being able to drive a car. Yeah, everyone can, but you’ve got to have a little bit of training to be able to do it.

“With (concealed carry), it’s a mandatory training course, but it’s just logical for (gun owners) to do that. You should at least know what end of the gun to point downrange.”

Wiezorek mentioned one customer whom he described as “a grandma who you never would think would own a gun.”

“Well, she’s bought two from us and all of her grandkids are learning how to shoot, too,” Wiezorek said. “That’s the big thing. It’s not just coming out here to buy a gun. People need to know how to use them.

“Heck, we’ve had people come in here and they don’t even know how to hold one.”