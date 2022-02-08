Single vehicle fatal accident takes place east of Lexington

LEXINGTON — A fatal accident involving a single vehicle took place east of Lexington Tuesday.
At 3:43 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched a half mile north of the Road 756 and 438 intersection for the report of an accident.
On scene, a four door car had come to rest in a field to the west of Road 438.
The driver was declared dead, Lt. Tucker Case said. The name of the driver had not been released at press time.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.