Constitution Week begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 with a bell ringing with North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston in front of the Sioux Lookout monument on the southeast corner of the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The signing of the U.S. Constitution took place at 3 p.m. on that date in 1787. Daughters of the American Revolution chapters across the country will be ringing bells to celebrate the historic event. The DAR initiated the annual celebration in 1955 when the organization’s president general, Gertrude S. Carraway, adopted a project to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution with a memorial week beginning on the anniversary of its signing.
Constitution Week was officially declared by President Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956. This was the culmination of a proposal the DAR sent through Sen. William F. Knowland of California.
The Sioux Lookout chapter of the DAR has set up Constitution displays at Cinda’s Accents, St. Patrick High School and the North Platte Public Library. The DAR also donated 10 Constitution Week children’s books to the library available for checkout.
The library and Cinda’s will have 500 Constitution Week booklets and the library will have 100 small American flags to distribute free to guests.
