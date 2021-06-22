 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sites across Nebraska offering free meals for kids
0 comments

Sites across Nebraska offering free meals for kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State News

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 at specific sites across Nebraska, according to a press release.

Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

A number of camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled.

Please check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site.

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News