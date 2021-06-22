Sites across Nebraska offering free meals for kids

Telegraph staff reports
Free meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 at specific sites across Nebraska, according to a press release.
Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
A number of camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled.
Please check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site.
Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.
