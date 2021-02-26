 Skip to main content
Sitting commissioners may no longer be able to have financial interests in contracts with Lincoln County
Lincoln County Courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider prohibiting sitting commissioners from having financial interests in contracts with Lincoln County.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board also will:

» Hear a presentation of the Lincoln County Comprehensive Juvenile Services Community Plan from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025, and consider approval of the plan after the presentation.

» Consider setting a date to accept bids for one pickup truck for Region 51 Emergency Management.

» Consider adopting or amending zoning regulation as per state statutes.

