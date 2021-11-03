Six North Platte fighters to compete in Midwest Championship Fighting event on Nov. 11

To add to the experience, the MCF said in a media release, there will be a game show and prize packages to entertain the crowd between matches.

A new lighting system has also been installed in the D&N Event Center to add to a fight-night atmosphere that MacDonald — who won his pro bout in Fort Wayne, Indiana, this past weekend — said was already pretty electric, especially for the local fighters.

MacDonald said there is one venue he has come across in his career that compares to the local crowd.

“It was an event in Sloan, Iowa,” MacDonald said. “Just the metal building feel and nowhere for the sound to go. It is all there in the center and the middle of the cage. That is really the only place that I can really compare the crowd level to.

“But, yeah, our crowd is the most insane. We break records for attendance and (the crowd) is just so loud and passionate. People know these fighters, and when you know one personally, it’s just so much more fun to watch.

“You just feel the energy (as a fighter). Especially when (the crowd) starts chanting the names of the hometown locals. It’s crazy.”