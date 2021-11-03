Six North Platte fighters to compete in Midwest Championship Fighting event on Nov. 11

MMA pro fighter Bradan Erdman will return to the cage for the first time in about three years as part of the MCF 21 event Nov. 11 at the D&N Event Center.
A herniated disk in his back had kept him away from competition along with a busy work schedule.
“But he just loves training,” said Ryan MacDonald, his coach at 691ON1 MMA & Fitness gym. “Even battling injuries, he did his best to train around them. Once he got healthy and got a new job, he was like, ‘I think it’s time to fight again.’”
Erdman, who also broke his back as a college wrestler at Midland University in Fremont, is a light heavyweight who carries a 3-2 pro record and is known as “Lunchbox.” He is one of six North Platte fighters who are part of the Midwest Championship Fighting 16-bout card.
The local fighters also include Jayson Scott — who is scheduled to make his second pro fight — as well as amateurs Zach Fox, David Garcia, Shawn Rosenberg and Eric Adams.
Rosenberg and Adams are scheduled to face each other in an amateur heavyweight bout after Adams took the fight on short notice as a replacement fighter.
Ogallala’s Tyler Kirchner faces Alex Dubray of Alliance in a street fight matchup.
The card is MCF’s first in North Platte since the St. Paddy’s Beatdown IX in late March.
To add to the experience, the MCF said in a media release, there will be a game show and prize packages to entertain the crowd between matches.
A new lighting system has also been installed in the D&N Event Center to add to a fight-night atmosphere that MacDonald — who won his pro bout in Fort Wayne, Indiana, this past weekend — said was already pretty electric, especially for the local fighters.
MacDonald said there is one venue he has come across in his career that compares to the local crowd.
“It was an event in Sloan, Iowa,” MacDonald said. “Just the metal building feel and nowhere for the sound to go. It is all there in the center and the middle of the cage. That is really the only place that I can really compare the crowd level to.
“But, yeah, our crowd is the most insane. We break records for attendance and (the crowd) is just so loud and passionate. People know these fighters, and when you know one personally, it’s just so much more fun to watch.
“You just feel the energy (as a fighter). Especially when (the crowd) starts chanting the names of the hometown locals. It’s crazy.”
Erdman is not the only local fighter who is making a return to the cage after a notable layoff. It will be the sixth amateur fight for Fox, but his first in about two years.