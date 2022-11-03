Sizable District 42 fundraising edge to Jacobson as Election Day nears

Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson widened his fundraising lead over Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns in the District 42 candidates’ final campaign finance reports before Tuesday’s general election.

Jacobson had raised $337,283 between his Feb. 23 appointment and the reports’ Oct. 24 cutoff date. Bruns had brought in $138,655 since announcing his race in July 2021.

But he had nearly twice as much cash on hand as Jacobson entering the campaign’s last two weeks — $40,496 to $21,780 — in the latest reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Final reports won’t be due until after the election for state, multicounty and local candidates who raised or spent at least $5,000 this calendar year.

Also leading their races in donations as of Monday’s second fall reporting deadline were Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg in his District 7 race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents; State Board of Education District 7 challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte; and Nebraska Public Power District Subdistrict 4 challenger David Gale of North Platte.

The Nebraska Bankers Association’s political action committee, with a combined $12,000 in donations, took over the lead among 62 businesses or organizations that have donated to Jacobson’s campaign. The longtime banker is founder and CEO of North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank.

Thirty PACs, most of them based in Nebraska, have given to Jacobson’s campaign for a full four-year term in the Legislature. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him to finish the last months of former Sen. Mike Groene’s term.

Jacobson, who has loaned $70,000 to his campaign and given it $30,000 outright, continues to lead his own list of individual donors. North Platte businessman Alan Erickson occupies second place at $10,000.

Jacobson’s latest individual donors include Rev Development LLC partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez of Lincoln. The leaders of the $75 million transformation of North Platte’s mall into District 177 each gave $5,000 to Jacobson, whose bank helped orchestrate their purchase of the mall.

Nine PACs and the Nebraska Republican Party appear on Bruns’ list of donations not coming from individuals. The Kennedy Ranch of rural North Platte continues to lead that list with $9,000 donated since mid-2021.

Five PACs, representing farm cooperatives, optometrists, insurance agents, Realtors and the SMART-TD union of railroad engineers and conductors, have donated to both Bruns and Jacobson.

Robert Lundeen of North Platte remains Bruns’ top individual donor with cash and in-kind donations totaling $12,200. Former 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City moved into second place at $7,500, counting a $2,500 gift made Oct. 10.

Four individuals have donated to both District 42 candidates: Lundeen; his wife, Sandra; Pat Keenan of North Platte; and NPPD board candidate Gale.

Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner, the lone remaining Unicameral candidate in neighboring District 44, went into six figures in donations with $106,915 as of the latest report’s Oct. 24 cutoff.

Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has not contributed to either District 42 candidate, remains Ibach’s largest overall donor at $10,000.

He’s also the top contributor to Tegtmeier ($25,000) as she tries to unseat State Board of Education Vice Chairman Robin Stevens of Gothenburg; former state school board member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City ($20,000), challenging Williams to succeed retiring NU Regent Bob Phares of North Platte; and Gale ($10,000) as he tries to topple NPPD incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook.

Tegtmeier and Williams, like Bruns, launched their campaigns in 2021. Williams leads all of west central Nebraska’s state-level races with $421,882 in donations, although nearly half that total ($185,327) was rolled over from the term-limited lawmaker’s Unicameral campaign fund.