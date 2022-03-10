SkyWest to end air service in North Platte, 28 other airports

SkyWest Airlines said Thursday it intends to drop federally subsidized air service to 29 U.S. airports, including those in North Platte, Scottsbluff and Kearney.

The St. George, Utah, carrier blamed an ongoing lack of pilots due to COVID-19 in filing a 90-day “notice of intent to terminate Essential Air Service” with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

That period would expire June 10, although North Platte Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said the DOT likely is expected to order SkyWest to keep up its service while it seeks a new EAS carrier.

“Customers should know there’s no immediate change in flight schedules,” Seafeldt said. Thursday’s notice marks “the very beginning of a long process.”

But “I personally was surprised by this. I thought we could do more adjustments to the schedule and other options. I’m basically disappointed.”

SkyWest had announced last month that it would temporarily drop two of its 12 weekly round-trip flights for the same reason cited in its Thursday notice.

“Although SkyWest Airlines would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these cities, the pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry preclude us from doing so,” the carrier’s DOT notice said.

SkyWest took over North Platte’s EAS service on Feb. 1, 2018, flying 50-seat jets as United Express between Lee Bird Field and Denver International Airport.

Its service was a near-immediate success, with regional passengers regularly filling its planes after more than three decades of rocky service from a succession of EAS-subsidized carriers.

Though SkyWest’s boardings fell after COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, “we’re at pre-pandemic levels” again, Seafeldt said.

SkyWest officials “said over and over (that) it’s not about any specific community,” he said. “This is purely their pilot shortage, and they’re not able to keep going” with EAS routes.

Besides the three Nebraska cities, SkyWest’s notice included plans to drop EAS service to various airports in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

