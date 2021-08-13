Small beetle with a big impact: The American burying beetle in Loess Canyons

While the method of assessing the American burying beetle’s population isn’t exactly glamorous, it’s important work, according to Shaun Dunn, natural heritage zoologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“It really has a large impact on getting those dead things, putting those things back into the soil and getting those nutrients to that first process of getting them recycled and back into the ground,” Dunn said. “Between us and eastern Oklahoma, we’ve got the largest populations. It’s really neat to have and it’s really beneficial to the ecosystems as a whole.”
University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student Alison Ludwig described ABBs as “the garbage men of nature.” She’s worked with the beetles since 2018.
“They’re kind of important parts of the ecosystem, because they’re scavengers,” Ludwig said. “It’s not the most flashy sort of job, but they’re good at it. I appreciate things that aren’t conventionally pretty or anything like that, so the American burying beetle is kind of, well, it’s gross, but it’s cool.”
Historically found all across the United States, these inch-long orange-and-black scavengers are now mostly in the Southwest Region, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The fact that we have them (in Nebraska) when there are so many places they used to be that they’re not makes this place unique,” said Andy Moore, coordinating wildlife biologist for Loess Canyons with Pheasants and Quail Forever.
There are a multitude of factors that caused the ABB range to shrink, according to Dunn: habitat fragmentation, water diversion, light pollution and even the extinction of other species.
To reproduce, the ABB feeds on things it can move and bury, allowing it to create a brood chamber.
“One of the things that fits that size is the passenger pigeon,” Dunn said. “We know that used to be a very abundant species of bird, it used to be all over the place, and that took a quick decline and all of the sudden was gone.”
Habitat fragmentation, or the loss of undisturbed wide-open spaces, also brought in predators that make a quick meal of the carrion ABB needs for reproduction.
In October 2020, the species was reclassified as “threatened” on the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife. Prior to that, it held an endangered status.
However, with insects it can be difficult to establish a reliable population number, according to Dunn, because “insects typically follow a rise and fall in their populations and are very susceptible to environmental factors.”
“I’m trying to encourage those who do have the training to go out and do it ... so when we come to the next decision about whether we’re going to move (the beetles) on or off a list, we’ll have the data to really say ‘Yes, this is what we should do,’ or ‘We need to implement more conservation measures,” Dunn said. “The important thing is that so far right now, we’re doing pretty good.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.