Small beetle with a big impact: The American burying beetle in Loess Canyons

There are a multitude of factors that caused the ABB range to shrink, according to Dunn: habitat fragmentation, water diversion, light pollution and even the extinction of other species.

To reproduce, the ABB feeds on things it can move and bury, allowing it to create a brood chamber.

“One of the things that fits that size is the passenger pigeon,” Dunn said. “We know that used to be a very abundant species of bird, it used to be all over the place, and that took a quick decline and all of the sudden was gone.”

Habitat fragmentation, or the loss of undisturbed wide-open spaces, also brought in predators that make a quick meal of the carrion ABB needs for reproduction.

In October 2020, the species was reclassified as “threatened” on the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife. Prior to that, it held an endangered status.

However, with insects it can be difficult to establish a reliable population number, according to Dunn, because “insects typically follow a rise and fall in their populations and are very susceptible to environmental factors.”

“I’m trying to encourage those who do have the training to go out and do it ... so when we come to the next decision about whether we’re going to move (the beetles) on or off a list, we’ll have the data to really say ‘Yes, this is what we should do,’ or ‘We need to implement more conservation measures,” Dunn said. “The important thing is that so far right now, we’re doing pretty good.”

