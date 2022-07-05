 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small meatpackers can apply to state for ARPA grants

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is taking applications for grants to small meatpacking processors from federal COVID-19 aid.

The Independent Processor Assistance Program Grants are being financed by $9.8 million of Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the department said in a press release.

Small processors have until Aug. 12 to apply for the grants, which could cover up to $80,000 of pandemic-related expenses incurred after Aug. 28, 2021.

“Our livestock producers and meat processors have already faced many unique challenges created by the pandemic, and yet they continue to find solutions to keep the food chain operating,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.

New or existing meat processors may use the grants to facilitate improvements, enhancements or expansions that will increase harvest capacity and/or product throughput.

Eligible processors must operate as either a USDA-FSIS facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility, while also complying with federal regulations.

Existing operations must be domiciled in Nebraska and be registered in good standing with the Secretary of State’s Office to conduct business in Nebraska.

Its existing sales revenue must be less than $2.5 million, and it must employ fewer than 25 people.

Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/meat_processors.

Completed applications may be submitted via email to breanna.wirth@nebraska.gov or mailed to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 94947, Lincoln, NE 68509.

For more information, contact Wirth, the department’s legislative coordinator, by email or by calling 402-890-1509.

