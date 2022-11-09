Small plane crashes east of North Platte

A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on private property south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about 6 miles east of North Platte.
Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
Investigation of the crash is ongoing with no other information available at this time.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
