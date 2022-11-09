 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady Fire Departments work to extinguish a fire after a small plane crashed south of Interstate 80 and Novacek Road Wednesday morning.

 Job Vigil

A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on private property south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about 6 miles east of North Platte.

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Investigation of the crash is ongoing with no other information available at this time.

