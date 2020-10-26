Snow blanketed Nebraska this weekend, but it's the temperatures this week that could break records.

It is not uncommon for Nebraska to get snow in October. The amount that some areas in the state got this past weekend is unusual, however.

Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field, said North Platte received 2.2 inches of snow.

The last time that North Platte did not have measurable snowfall in October was 2015.

The snowfall this weekend was lower than the 4 to 6 inches that was forecast and also far below the amounts that other areas recorded.

“We saw the focus of a couple narrow snowbands that kind of set up a little further west and northwest,” Jurgensen said. “When it comes to snowfall it is kind of a game of inches.

“You see these narrow snowbands that are sometimes less than 10 miles in width. If they shift five miles in any direction, that can make or break a forecast for any location.”

Both Deuel and Garden counties reported more than a foot of snowfall as well, as farther west in the Panhandle in the Sidney, Kimball and Scottsbluff areas. Those areas all reported 10 to 14 inches of snow.

“The southern half of the Panhandle was probably the hardest-hit area with respect to snowfall in the state,” Jurgensen said.