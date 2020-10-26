Snow blanketed Nebraska this weekend, but it's the temperatures this week that could break records.

It is not uncommon for Nebraska to get snow in October. The amount that some areas in the state got this past weekend is unusual, however.
Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field, said North Platte received 2.2 inches of snow.
The last time that North Platte did not have measurable snowfall in October was 2015.
The snowfall this weekend was lower than the 4 to 6 inches that was forecast and also far below the amounts that other areas recorded.
“We saw the focus of a couple narrow snowbands that kind of set up a little further west and northwest,” Jurgensen said. “When it comes to snowfall it is kind of a game of inches.
“You see these narrow snowbands that are sometimes less than 10 miles in width. If they shift five miles in any direction, that can make or break a forecast for any location.”
Both Deuel and Garden counties reported more than a foot of snowfall as well, as farther west in the Panhandle in the Sidney, Kimball and Scottsbluff areas. Those areas all reported 10 to 14 inches of snow.
“The southern half of the Panhandle was probably the hardest-hit area with respect to snowfall in the state,” Jurgensen said.
He added the snowfall is consistent with the timeframe that measurable amounts traditionally hit Nebraska in October.
“To see some of the reports that we did get from any one storm in October is fairly rare,” Jurgensen said. “It is not unprecedented; we have seen it before (in the state). We just don’t see it occur very often.”
The storm created travel problems across the state this weekend.
The Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents. Troopers responded to 45 property-damage or personal-injury crashes from Sunday morning to Monday morning, according to a State Patrol media release. Assistance was also provided to 125 motorists in need of help after a slide-off, disabled vehicle or other travel issues.
The weekend snowfall gave North Platte about 3 inches over this fall. The area got a trace amount over the Labor Day weekend in the midst of a storm that dropped the temperature about 60 degrees Sept. 9 from the triple digits that was recorded just days before.
Trace amounts of snowfall were recorded in North Platte on Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, and 0.8 inches Oct. 18, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
This weekend pushed North Platte past the 1.1 inches for the month in 2019 and also is the city’s snowiest October since 2009, when an all-time record of 30.3 inches was set.
That amount includes a single-day mark of 11.8 inches on Oct. 10, 2009, That amount ranks fifth on the city’s all-time chart for any date during the year.
The second-snowiest October for North Platte was the 15.7 inches recorded in 1969. A storm that dumped 8.8 inches on the city on Oct. 15 accounted for most of that total.
The third-highest October came in 1896 when 13 inches fell. That included 10 inches that Oct. 29, which is the second-highest single-day total for October for North Platte and ranks ninth all-time for any date.
While this year’s October snow likely won’t make a dent on the record books, the temperatures this month could be a different story.
Jurgensen said Tuesday’s low temperature is forecast around 0 degrees. That would break the previous city’s low mark for Oct. 27 of 11 degrees set in 1878 and tied in 1925.
The October monthly record for daily average low temperatures in North Platte is 4 degrees, set in 1913 and tied in 1925. That mark would also fall if Tuesday’s low hits the prediction.
“Yeah, I’m not really excited about that one either,” Jurgensen said.
He said the weather should be dry for the rest of the week, except for a possibility of light precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday.
He added temperatures should reach the 40s to 50s by Wednesday and the upper 50s to lower 60s by the weekend.
“We should be moving right back into above-average temperatures,” Jurgensen said.
Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.
