Snow dusts North Platte, while other west central Nebraska areas see as much as 10 inches

Greening lawns across North Platte were covered with a thin white blanket Friday morning after varying amounts of snow fell overnight across the western Plains.
The National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office had recorded 2.1 inches of snow by about 10:30 a.m. CT Friday, meteorologist Chris Buttler said.
Little additional accumulation was likely in town, he said, because the snow was changing over to rain with mid-April sun angles and temperatures in the mid-30s.
North Platte nonetheless remained under a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m. Friday. A renewed rain-snow mix is possible Friday night, but little or no accumulation is expected, the weather service said.
Snow totals were more significant elsewhere in west central Nebraska. Arthur, in the western Sandhills north of Lake McConaughy, led the way with 10 inches as of midmorning Friday.
Other notable snow totals included 4.5 inches just northwest of Hayes Center. Four inches fell at three locations: six miles northwest of Hershey; at Kingsley Dam near Ogallala; and at Whitman in the Sandhills east of Hyannis.
Snowfall of between 3 and 4 inches was reported in several locations in Lincoln County and bordering counties, the weather service said.
Eastern Panhandle counties saw more snow, with 8 to 9 inches north and southwest of Oshkosh and at Ellsworth in Sheridan County.
Interstate 80 was partly to fully covered by snow from Elm Creek to the Wyoming line, but I-80 remained open to traffic in both states. U.S. Highways 30 and 83 likewise remained open.
After overnight lows just below freezing, North Platte’s Saturday high should be in the mid-40s with north winds possibly gusting to 20 mph.
Temperatures should warm to around 60 Sunday, but Monday could bring another rain-snow mix with a high in the mid-40s.
