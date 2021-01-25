'Snow emergency' hits North Platte; North Platte Public Schools cancel school for Tuesday

Had Monday’s snow in North Platte fallen exactly a month earlier, it would have made for a perfect Christmas snow.

About 3 inches had fallen at Lee Bird Field by noon, with another 2 to 3 inches likely before snow ends Tuesday night, said Caleb Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office at the airport.

That was enough for North Platte Public Schools to decide Monday afternoon to cancel classes for Tuesday. The district had announced a 10 a.m. late start for Monday before calling off school prior to students’ morning arrival.

A citywide “snow emergency” took effect at noon Monday, with motorists told to move their vehicles off designated snow routes so snowplows could do their work.

Public Service Director Layne Groseth said his crews laid down sand on streets overnight Monday. Plowing began about 11:30 a.m., with snow routes expected to be finished Monday evening.

“We’ll just play it by ear to see how much (snow) sticks to see if we have to go back out or not,” Groseth said late Monday afternoon.

Brown said snow in west central Nebraska came from the western edge of the same storm system that socked the Omaha and Lincoln areas Monday with up to 1 foot of snow.