'Snow emergency' hits North Platte; North Platte Public Schools cancel school for Tuesday

Had Monday’s snow in North Platte fallen exactly a month earlier, it would have made for a perfect Christmas snow.
About 3 inches had fallen at Lee Bird Field by noon, with another 2 to 3 inches likely before snow ends Tuesday night, said Caleb Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office at the airport.
That was enough for North Platte Public Schools to decide Monday afternoon to cancel classes for Tuesday. The district had announced a 10 a.m. late start for Monday before calling off school prior to students’ morning arrival.
A citywide “snow emergency” took effect at noon Monday, with motorists told to move their vehicles off designated snow routes so snowplows could do their work.
Public Service Director Layne Groseth said his crews laid down sand on streets overnight Monday. Plowing began about 11:30 a.m., with snow routes expected to be finished Monday evening.
“We’ll just play it by ear to see how much (snow) sticks to see if we have to go back out or not,” Groseth said late Monday afternoon.
Brown said snow in west central Nebraska came from the western edge of the same storm system that socked the Omaha and Lincoln areas Monday with up to 1 foot of snow.
The region’s heaviest snowfalls were expected east of a line connecting Hayes Center, Stapleton and Burwell, according to a winter weather advisory set to expire at midnight.
In the North Platte area, however, “it’s not ever going to get too heavy — just steady as it goes,” Brown said.
North Platte residents haven’t had to shovel much snow thus far this winter. A combined 2 inches was recorded at the airport Dec. 14-15 and 4.9 inches Dec. 28-29, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
As of Monday evening, Interstate 80 between Sutherland and Hershey was closed.
A jackknifed semitrailer truck blocked part of one I-80 westbound lane early Monday afternoon about 6 miles west of Ogallala, said Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
That was the only reported weather-related problem in the service area of the patrol’s North Platte-based Troop D, Thomas said.
Authorities responded about 10:45 a.m. Monday to a reported collision between a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck at 7849 S. Buffalo Road, about a mile north of Lake Maloney, according to scanner reports.
North Platte police had been spared weather-related calls as of midafternoon Monday, said Officer Matt Elder, the department’s spokesman.
Low temperatures by Wednesday morning should be near zero, with wind chills of 5 to 10 below zero possible, said Brown, the weather service meteorologist.
The North Platte airport’s only subzero reading thus far this season was 1 below, recorded the morning of New Year’s Eve.
Tuesday’s high will struggle to reach 20, with a high in the mid-20s expected Wednesday. Another mild period lies ahead, with daily highs in the upper 30s Thursday and the 40s throughout the weekend.