Snow reaches North Platte Tuesday afternoon; I-80, U.S. 30 shut down

The first snow-white evidence of western Nebraska’s massive December snowstorm fell in North Platte Tuesday afternoon.

Strong, bitter northwest winds and falling temperatures accompanied the snowflakes, which followed notable rainfall and a morning reprieve that dried city streets and highways to spare motorists another black-ice trial.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions expected to last into Thursday continued to ravage the Panhandle, most of the Sandhills, southwest Nebraska, northeast Colorado and southeast Wyoming.

North Platte, which was expected to get only a couple of inches of snow, has a 20% chance of adding to its total Wednesday, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph will persist into Thursday before the storm finally passes, leaving western Nebraska in a chilled state at least through next Tuesday, it added.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 from North Platte west about 9 a.m. Tuesday as the blizzard shut down every highway in the 11-county Panhandle. I-80 had closed at Ogallala about an hour earlier.

The moves followed NDOT’s “rolling closure” model, which gradually steers motorists off the two national arterial highways and into motels and shelters to keep them from driving into the storm.

Detoured trucks filled up the Iron Eagle Golf Course parking lot near I-80 Exit 179 by about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Semis then were sent to designated emergency truck parking on East Walker Road and Victoria Lane, which reached their capacity by late afternoon. Other trucks filled the Flying J and Love’s truck stop parking areas, with still more routed to the Wild West Arena in northwest North Platte.

Hotel and motel rooms remained plentiful in North Platte Tuesday afternoon, a fact that pleased Hampton Inn General Manager Richard Simmons for what it meant for motorist safety.

“This storm was well communicated (in advance), which is great,” said Simmons, who has run the I-80 Exit 177 hotel since 2000. “I think all hotel managers would rather see people safe at home instead of stranded while trying to travel.”

NDOT’s rolling closures, he said, have minimized what used to be common winter occurrences when big snows and blizzards would flood North Platte, Ogallala, Lexington and other major I-80 oases with stranded motorists.

Simmons recalled the Sunday after Thanksgiving in both 2007 and 2008, when storms shut down I-80 and filled up North Platte’s motels and then some.

“I had a pregnant woman sleeping on a couch in my lobby,” he said. “And they had the (North Platte) Rec Center opened up for stranded travelers then.”

These days, it’s the truckers — many of whom will wait out this week’s Plains blizzard in their rigs — who have the most impact on when I-80 has to shut down, Simmons said.

The coast-to-coast freeway “is such a semi truck traffic pipeline that goes through Nebraska,” he said. “It’s actually those vehicles that dictate when an interstate will close, because with the big vehicles, we just don’t have the places for them.”

Rain and a little sleet marked the city’s first major precipitation from the storm Tuesday morning. After that, the sun peeking out and temperatures staying around 40 degrees as the winds paused.

North Platte received 0.48 inches of precipitation — which would be roughly 5 inches of snow had it fallen as such — between Monday’s arrival of the storm’s leading edge and the start of actual snowfall Tuesday.

The sun’s surprise visit and the wind’s return had the happy effect of drying out local streets and highways before the cold could move in and freeze wet driving surfaces ahead of the snow.

“If the snow stays minimal, we will basically just keep bridges and viaducts as clear as possible and continue to salt,” North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said Tuesday afternoon.

The story was much different to the west, where the storm tracked a bit farther east than expected. The weather service extended its blizzard warning beyond its initial 15 Panhandle and northern Sandhills counties to also include Thomas, McPherson, Keith, Perkins, Chase and Dundy counties.

The latter county’s warning was set to expire at midnight CT Tuesday. It’s expected to be lifted at the same time Wednesday in the western Panhandle and at 6 a.m. CT Thursday in the counties closer to North Platte.

Besides I-80 and U.S. 30, west central Nebraska highways closed Tuesday afternoon included Nebraska Highway 61 from Ogallala north, U.S. 20 through Cherry County, U.S. 83 from Thedford to the South Dakota line and Nebraska 97 from Mullen to Valentine.

All roads leading into Colorado from Nebraska were closed, Nebraska DOT said. Westbound I-76 and all or parts of U.S. 6, 138 and 385 were closed in northeast Colorado, as were Colorado Highways 14, 23, 59, 71 and 113.

Snow reports backed up for both the weather service’s North Platte and

Cheyenne offices, meaning few had been posted on their websites by late Tuesday afternoon.

Valentine led the way among those that were available, reporting 10 inches of snow between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT Tuesday.

A spotter at Harrison, in the far northwest Panhandle, reported about the time that blizzard conditions had persisted there since 3:30 a.m. MT. Seven inches of snow and waist-high drifts were reported 6 miles west of Gordon in the northeast Panhandle.

About 1.3 inches of a mixture of snow pellets, sleet and graupel was on the ground about 12:30 p.m. CT about 15 miles north-northeast of North Platte.

Three inches had fallen as of 9 a.m. CT at Marks Butte, Colorado, in Sedgwick County. Four inches was on the ground at about 7 a.m. CT at Iliff, northeast of Sterling.

A weather service spotter at Iliff reported blowing and drifting snow with visibility of less than 500 feet.

North Platte’s high temperature Wednesday should reach the upper 20s, the weather service said, but the ongoing high winds will drive down wind chill values to about 4 below zero.

They’ll dip to about 7 below Wednesday night, with an overnight low near 10 above zero. The sun will return Thursday, but daily highs will stay in the 20s through the weekend before dipping to the upper teens early next week.

Lows will fall off as well, declining from about 10 above Thursday night to around 2 below zero Monday night.

