Snow squall hits North Platte

“The surface starts to heat up, the sun angle gets a little higher, and we’re still really cold aloft,” Buttler said.

With Friday’s squall, there were times of snowflakes and snow pellets.

Snow falling as pellets “is another indication it’s really cold off the surface,” Buttler said. “When we were getting those snow pellets, the surface temperature was actually in the low 40s.”

Typically, he said, it’s warm enough to get rain.

“But that warm layer was so shallow Friday that precipitation developed, and it was cold aloft,” Buttler said. “When it came down to the surface, it partially melted and it was snow pellets.”

Buttler said that is the opposite of freezing rain, which is created by warmer air aloft and freezing temperatures on the surface.

Squalls are usually short, 10 to 30 minutes, but can be intense. Buttler said warnings are issued because squalls have sometimes caused accidents on highways because of the low visibility and slick conditions.

“It’s different than a blizzard, which can last several hours,” Buttler said.