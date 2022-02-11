Snow squall hits North Platte

Without much warning, visibility dropped and snow fell with some intensity, and then it was gone.
A brief snow squall swept through the North Platte area around lunchtime Friday, prompting the National Weather Service Office at North Platte to issue a warning. Meteorologist Chris Buttler said the events are not new, but the warnings associated with them began in the last couple of years.
“It’s typically issued when we have high intensity snow, like a shower,” Buttler said. “The reason is when you get the showers, visibility can drop to one-quarter of a mile or less.”
Buttler said squalls are created when there is a lot of instability just off the surface.
“We had a lot of instability (Friday),” Buttler said. “If you notice, we’d get a shower and then it would be sunny a few minutes later.”
Another factor is cold air aloft.
“We have an Arctic front that is pushing in from the northeast right now,” Buttler said. “We’ve got a pretty strong upper level disturbance that’s diving south across the western Dakotas and western Nebraska today.”
He said the combination of a front and instability aloft will produce the showers. Typically, squalls happen in late winter and early spring.
“The surface starts to heat up, the sun angle gets a little higher, and we’re still really cold aloft,” Buttler said.
With Friday’s squall, there were times of snowflakes and snow pellets.
Snow falling as pellets “is another indication it’s really cold off the surface,” Buttler said. “When we were getting those snow pellets, the surface temperature was actually in the low 40s.”
Typically, he said, it’s warm enough to get rain.
“But that warm layer was so shallow Friday that precipitation developed, and it was cold aloft,” Buttler said. “When it came down to the surface, it partially melted and it was snow pellets.”
Buttler said that is the opposite of freezing rain, which is created by warmer air aloft and freezing temperatures on the surface.
Squalls are usually short, 10 to 30 minutes, but can be intense. Buttler said warnings are issued because squalls have sometimes caused accidents on highways because of the low visibility and slick conditions.
“It’s different than a blizzard, which can last several hours,” Buttler said.
The area covered in Friday’s warning was about 300 square miles.