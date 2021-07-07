Soil management, crop production at center of Nebraska College of Technical Ag's Youth Field Day

CURTIS — Participants from across the state got their hands dirty and learned about the science of soil management and crop production Wednesday at the fifth annual Agronomy Youth Field Day at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Participants were able “to learn what the fun of agriculture is, especially agronomy,” said Kathy Burr, assistant Extension educator of West Central Research and Extension Center. “The farmer’s important, but you don’t have to just be the farmer to help agriculture.”
Burr said organizers were pleased with the number who signed up this year — 23 participants, counting a few adults who joined. Attendees came from around the state, including Ewing, Gering, Curtis and Paxton.
The field day was a combined effort between Nebraska Extension and NCTA, with both agencies providing educators for activities.
The interactive sessions were broken into two age groups, ages 9 to 11 and 12 to 18.
Many participants have come in previous years. “They keep coming back, they said, ‘because it’s fun,’” Burr said.
The six-hour day started at 9 a.m. in an NCTA field north of Curtis, where the two age groups separated for different activities.
One was using drones for crop management.
Jamie Duan, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student studying for a doctorate in biological engineering, explained different things she was doing while flying the drone, like scanning a wide space of crops for different levels of nitrogen, which can affect plant growth. She was joined by Chuck Burr, Extension water and cropping systems educator.
On the other side of the field, Brad Ramsdale, NCTA division chair and associate professor of agronomy explained to participants the mechanics of planters. Plenty of time was allowed for participants to ask questions, including Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, who asked if the seeds were coated in anything. Ramsdale quickly answered yes, explaining that coated seeds are more likely to produce healthy roots and young shoots, eventually producing established plants.
After the two groups experienced both activities, everyone returned to the NCTA campus. The first group went to the drone obstacle course with Chuck Burr in the Student Union, while the second group learned about weed control with Jeff Golus, Extension research manager of plant science.
Events like these are “to help educate kids, to help them think of career choices,” Kathy Burr said. “That’s really my push in 4-H is to help them start learning some life skills, so they can decide what they want to do when they get older, and expose them to new adventures that they may not have.”
Kids took a break for lunch at noon, provided by Ramsdale, while Kathy Burr discussed ag STEM careers.
Kathy Burr explained that people can go into a number of ag-related careers without being specifically a farmer — including software providers, technology manufacturers, engineers and truck drivers — and everyone involved is important.
After the career discussions, a plant disease ID session with Sarah Sivits, assistant extension educator in Lexington, and Brad Schick, assistant extension educator, taught students how to identify diseases through microscopes, while Todd Whitney, assistant extension educator, helped participants determine how healthy their soil is. The two groups again split for these experiences. Both groups got to attend all of the sessions.
Rulon Taylor, an NCTA recruiter, finished out the day with a summary of what happened, an evaluation and door prizes.
This year was the fifth annual field day, but it should have been the sixth. Nebraska Extension and NCTA had it planned in 2020, but COVID-19 canceled yet another activity in 2020.
Nebraska Extension and NCTA educators were excited to see the kids out in the field again this year, and Kathy Burr was thankful to parents for helping the youths to get to Curtis, especially since it wasn’t a close drive for some.