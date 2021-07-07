Soil management, crop production at center of Nebraska College of Technical Ag's Youth Field Day

Jamie Duan, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student studying for a doctorate in biological engineering, explained different things she was doing while flying the drone, like scanning a wide space of crops for different levels of nitrogen, which can affect plant growth. She was joined by Chuck Burr, Extension water and cropping systems educator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other side of the field, Brad Ramsdale, NCTA division chair and associate professor of agronomy explained to participants the mechanics of planters. Plenty of time was allowed for participants to ask questions, including Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, who asked if the seeds were coated in anything. Ramsdale quickly answered yes, explaining that coated seeds are more likely to produce healthy roots and young shoots, eventually producing established plants.

After the two groups experienced both activities, everyone returned to the NCTA campus. The first group went to the drone obstacle course with Chuck Burr in the Student Union, while the second group learned about weed control with Jeff Golus, Extension research manager of plant science.