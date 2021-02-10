Some TestNebraska sites adjusting schedules due to extreme temperatures

Some TestNebraska sites outside of Nebraska’s metropolitan areas will adjust their schedules this week in response to the winter weather the area has been experiencing, according to a press release. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates, as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the County Roads Department testing site in Ogallala and the Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Building testing site in McCook will be closed.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the Melham Medical Center testing site in Broken Bow will be closed.

While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 TestNebraska sites.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visit testnebraska.com, or testnebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.