 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some TestNebraska sites adjusting schedules due to extreme temperatures
0 comments

Some TestNebraska sites adjusting schedules due to extreme temperatures

  • 0
Local COVID-19 news

Some TestNebraska sites outside of Nebraska’s metropolitan areas will adjust their schedules this week in response to the winter weather the area has been experiencing, according to a press release. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates, as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the County Roads Department testing site in Ogallala and the Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Building testing site in McCook will be closed.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the Melham Medical Center testing site in Broken Bow will be closed.

While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 TestNebraska sites.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visit testnebraska.com, or testnebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC's Citi Field opens as vaccination site

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area
Local

More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area

National Weather Service meteorologist Darren Snively said three systems came through this past weekend. But there's still more to come: Another system is expected to bring more snow to the area between Wednesday and Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News