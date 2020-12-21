'Some things will be different' as North Platte churches make adjustments to Christmas Eve services in 2020

Cumming said New Life does not normally tend to be a traditional church.

“But at Christmas Eve that’s what people really enjoy and in this season that has been such a stressful 9 to 10 months,” Cumming said, “that tradition is something that can be comforting and bring hope to people.”

Many churches in North Platte offer information on their websites or Facebook pages concerning their Christmas service schedules as well as modifications that comply with the current directed health measures.

At First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road, pastor Clint Walker said the message will be the traditional “Lessons in Carols.”

“Some things will be different,” Walker said. “We’re not going to be able to do Communion in the manner we’ve done before, so we’re not going to share the Lord’s Supper during the service.”

He said the annual candlelight service will still take place with some modifications.

“We’ll have people come to the front of the sanctuary in family groupings and light their candles, which will signal the end of the service,” Walker said. “They will then go out into the darkness with their candles lit.”