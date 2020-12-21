'Some things will be different' as North Platte churches make adjustments to Christmas Eve services in 2020

North Platte churches face challenges in keeping traditions alive for this year’s Christmas Eve services, but adjustments are part of this season as they have been through the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Life Church not only celebrates the birth of Jesus but a new facility that opened for its first service Sunday after several months of construction. The church is now located at 601 E. Francis St.
North Platte campus pastor Dave Cumming and lead pastor Jeff Baker worked alongside church members and construction workers to get the facility open for Sunday morning’s services.
“There’s a buzz with our congregation, but also their friends and co-workers have been asking about the church,” Cumming said. “We have a lot more parking, a lot more room to get people in and help get them connected to Jesus.”
The church’s former location on East Fifth Street offered about 8,000 square feet of space. The new facility opens up 25,000 square feet for ministry use.
On Christmas Eve, New Life will offer two in-person services at 4 and 5:30 p.m., along with an online presence at the later service time.
“We don’t require masks, but people are welcome to wear them,” Cumming said. “We seat households socially distant, so people can come in and they can worship.”
Cumming said New Life does not normally tend to be a traditional church.
“But at Christmas Eve that’s what people really enjoy and in this season that has been such a stressful 9 to 10 months,” Cumming said, “that tradition is something that can be comforting and bring hope to people.”
Many churches in North Platte offer information on their websites or Facebook pages concerning their Christmas service schedules as well as modifications that comply with the current directed health measures.
At First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road, pastor Clint Walker said the message will be the traditional “Lessons in Carols.”
“Some things will be different,” Walker said. “We’re not going to be able to do Communion in the manner we’ve done before, so we’re not going to share the Lord’s Supper during the service.”
He said the annual candlelight service will still take place with some modifications.
“We’ll have people come to the front of the sanctuary in family groupings and light their candles, which will signal the end of the service,” Walker said. “They will then go out into the darkness with their candles lit.”
The service is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., both in-person and online, and Walker said the music will be more instrumental with some singing.
First United Methodist Church at 1600 West E St. offers several options for Christmas Eve participation.
Worship leader Micah Dunn summed up the challenge this year: “How do we manage our expectations and communicate that to the community and also to our congregation, so they still feel a sense of what has been and are still inspired to move forward and face the challenges with COVID that they face daily?”
Dunn said the Christmas Eve service has been pre-recorded and will air at 5 p.m. on social media and the church website.
“We’ve also rented a radio transmitter so anyone who would like to join us live, in person, can drive in,” Dunn said. “We will have goodie bags and will have everything they need to participate in worship, whether they listen on their phone or watch on Facebook.”
