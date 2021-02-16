Someone to talk to: North Platte's RDAP offers help to teens during National Teen Domestic Violence Month

National statistics show that about one in three adolescents experience verbal, emotional, physical or sexual abuse from someone with whom they are in a romantic relationship.
The numbers are notable at the local level as well. Teens accounted for 38 of the 476 people — or 8% — who sought assistance from the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte over the past year.
February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and RDAP is among the organizations that are trying to shine light on the issue and address the problem.
“Any number is concerning when you are talking about (teen cases),” said Amber Garza, the community engagement coordinator for RDAP. “(The concern) is that if unhealthy relationships starts then and if (the teen) is not reaching out or getting help, it could be something that continues throughout their life. They might become used to it and think that it is normal.”
Garza plans to give a presentation on teen dating Feb. 22 at North Platte High School in the latest step this month to raise awareness. The efforts also included orange T-shirts worn Feb. 9 by students at the North Platte Public Schools as well as staff at RDAP, the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center and the Centris Federal Credit Union.
The message that RDAP is sending to teens this month is “Know Your Worth.”
“Everyone deserves a healthy relationship,” Garza said. “It is not OK, whether (the abuse) is physical or emotional. It might be (a partner) looking at your phone and seeing who you are talking to, or wanting to know where you are all of the time.
“It’s not OK. It’s controlling behavior. You want to have a healthy relationship with open communication and boundaries and that respect with it.”
Garza said teens in abusive relationships often don’t seek help or even talk with friends or family about it for reasons that may include embarrassment, fear of retaliation or unfamiliarity with the laws in their situation.
“It’s a topic that gets pushed to the side more than a teen will come out and talk about it,” Garza said. “That’s one thing that we are trying to raise awareness and talk about it more.
“It’s something that can affect (the teen) into adulthood unless they reach out to somebody” they trust — whether it’s their parents, someone at school or an organization like RDAP.
Garza added that friends or peers might see signs of abusive relationships but hesitate to ask directly about a situation as it might feel too confrontational.
“There’s a stigma there. It’s a hard subject for kids to bring up with their friends, but it is an important one,” Garza said. “It’s saying, ‘I’m your friend and I care about you.’”
