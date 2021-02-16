Someone to talk to: North Platte's RDAP offers help to teens during National Teen Domestic Violence Month

“Everyone deserves a healthy relationship,” Garza said. “It is not OK, whether (the abuse) is physical or emotional. It might be (a partner) looking at your phone and seeing who you are talking to, or wanting to know where you are all of the time.

“It’s not OK. It’s controlling behavior. You want to have a healthy relationship with open communication and boundaries and that respect with it.”

Garza said teens in abusive relationships often don’t seek help or even talk with friends or family about it for reasons that may include embarrassment, fear of retaliation or unfamiliarity with the laws in their situation.

“It’s a topic that gets pushed to the side more than a teen will come out and talk about it,” Garza said. “That’s one thing that we are trying to raise awareness and talk about it more.

“It’s something that can affect (the teen) into adulthood unless they reach out to somebody” they trust ­— whether it’s their parents, someone at school or an organization like RDAP.

Garza added that friends or peers might see signs of abusive relationships but hesitate to ask directly about a situation as it might feel too confrontational.