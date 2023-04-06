North Platte High School graduate Sophia Walsh takes on the position of editor-in-chief at The Daily Nebraskan in July.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln publication announced the hiring Friday. Walsh, a journalism major, began at the student publication as a freshman as a news reporter and photographer and was subsequently promoted to assistant multimedia editor.

“I did journalism for the North Platte High School newspaper all four years,” said Walsh, who graduated from NPHS in 2021. “I was the editor-in-chief my final year. It was a lot of hard work during that time and I just kind of decided I wanted to continue doing journalism.”

Walsh said she likes journalism because it is a creative way to tell stories.

“I’m not really a creative writer in terms of telling fictional stories,” Walsh said. “I like how analytical journalism is, but it’s still a creative outlet, while staying analytical.”

She finds energy in the formula of doing interviews, writing a “lede” and inserting quotes, Walsh said. Even a budget meeting can give her opportunity to do what she loves the most, telling stories of people.

“I just really like getting the human quotes included in that,” Walsh said. “I think that’s what draws people into a story. Of course, it’s very important hearing about the budget, but hearing about how people feel about that in the meeting is more important.”

Walsh said the staff has been working on goals she would like to expand on when she takes over. The focus last semester, she said, has been on refocusing and identifying who is their audience. The dynamics are changing and a rebranding is taking place that includes updating the Daily Nebraskan mission statement.

“It hasn’t been changed in years,” Walsh said. “We are doing some more staff support, better training, so that once we’re out in the real world, we’re better equipped as journalists.”

Personally, Walsh said she wants to do more multimedia interaction with their target audience.

“The way kids today are taking in news is more through podcasts and videos,” Walsh said. “The attention spans are shrinking. While we have a written content and we’re going to keep going with that, we also want to be sure that we’re implementing different ways to catch readers and listeners.”

That means ramping up podcast production.

“Our former editor-in-chief, Zeke Williams, introduced a podcast video to our office,” Walsh said. “We want to utilize that more than we have this last semester and really hit the ground running.”

She said they also have a diversity inclusion board that has upped its game as well.

“We’ve had it in the past, but this year we’ve just been hitting it harder,” Walsh said, both in recruiting staff members who better reflect the campus community and in reflecting that community’s diversity.

“We want to be sure that we’re writing inclusive, diverse stories, making sure that we’re talking to people that are not just the white students on campus,” Walsh said.

Walsh has two minors, in LGBTQ/sexuality studies and in racial justice, equity and inclusion, which is in line with what she hopes to accomplish as editor-in-chief.

She said her LGBTQ classes centered on a variety of subjects, including one that focused on sexuality and power, dealing with legislation that impacted the LGBTQ community. She said the program was not in the science/biology area but more in the social/political realm of study.

Walsh hasn’t yet determined her long-term goals, but one decision will be whether she wants to stay in Nebraska or branch out.

“My ultimate goal is to be a full-time media, photojournalist for the Associated Press,” Walsh said. “I have a professor who used to be a photographer for the Associated Press and I’ve kind of worked with him a lot.”

The teacher, Shoun Hill, has also been a mentor, she said, and she has enjoyed his classes.

“I want to work more with him and figure out how I can get his former job,” Walsh said.