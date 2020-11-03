 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Callahan Road to close Wednesday
0 comments

South Callahan Road to close Wednesday

  • 0

South Callahan Road from South Jeffery Road to South Gilman Road will be closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Lincoln County Roads Department.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA designates Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas
Local

USDA designates Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas

Producers in Dundy, Hitchcock, Keith, Kimball, Perkins, Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Madison, Morrill, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Wayne counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for USDA emergency loans.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News