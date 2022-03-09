South Platte River Canal proposal sees widespread approval with 36-3 1st-round approval

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal won strong legislative support Wednesday, even as some questioned whether it can stop Colorado from siphoning off Nebraska’s share of South Platte River water.

All five west central Nebraska senators voted “yes” as senators gave first-round approval to Legislative Bill 1015 on a 36-3 first-round vote.

Speaker Mike Hilgers introduced the bill on Ricketts’ behalf that would invoke Nebraska’s right under the 1923 South Platte River Compact to complete the abandoned irrigation project from Ovid, Colorado, through Sedgwick County and across the state line.

Perkins County pioneers dug about 16 miles in Colorado before having to give up. The canal’s 2020s version — should it be built— likely would run through southern Keith County instead of into its namesake county.

If it isn’t built, Hilgers said, Nebraska has no right to that canal’s legally promised 500 cubic feet per second of South Platte River water between Oct. 15 and April 1.

“If we do this, we are protecting our rights to Nebraska’s water,” the Lincoln lawmaker said. “I really can’t put it any more clear than that.”

LB 1015 would authorize the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to begin planning the canal and operate it once finished. Its completion could take a decade.

Senators will separately debate an Appropriations Committee plan to provide $53.5 million to start the project, rather than the $500 million Ricketts wants to set aside toward both planning and construction.

That amount, Hilgers said, would cover necessary studies, canal design and securing purchase options for the needed land.

The South Platte River Compact, occasioned by a Keith County-led canal revival plan in 1921, gives Nebraska the right to invoke eminent domain on the Colorado side of the state line.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, said tying up $500 million now would be irresponsible given other state needs and the likelihood the state’s coffers won’t keep overflowing forever.

But Stinner, who chose not to vote on advancing LB 1015, joined his western Nebraska colleagues in saying Colorado’s plans to accelerate South Platte water projects must be taken seriously.

“We will tell you in unison how important water is to that part of the state,” he said. “So when we talk about water, I’m all in.”

Sen. Dan Hughes, who farms near Venango in Perkins County, made LB 1015 his priority bill in his last session before leaving the Legislature due to term limits.

“Let me be clear: This is water that we are already receiving,” he said. “And if we don’t build this canal, that water will go away. It will be lost to us forever.”

A 2017 study for the Colorado Legislature contended that 90% of South Platte water entering Nebraska is “in excess of the compact.”

In addition to upstream Front Range water projects, a pending $1.07 billion project would pipe South Platte water from below Brush back to Parker, southeast of Denver.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman and newly appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte echoed their regional neighbors.

Even the lower $53.5 million in startup funding will “send a message to Colorado that we’re serious” about invoking the compact, said Erdman, an Appropriations Committee member.

Jacobson, whose predecessor Mike Groene co-sponsored LB 1015 before his Feb. 21 resignation, addressed calls from skeptical lawmakers for less expensive ways to bring Colorado to the negotiating table.

“We have negotiated with Colorado” in the 1920s, he said. “Now it’s time for action. ... I can tell you that if I have nothing to bring to the table, I’m wasting my time.”

But Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha noted compact language entitling Colorado to all South Platte water between the Rockies and the Washington-Logan county line between Brush and Sterling.

“I’m granting the premise that we’re not doing this as a bargaining position,” said Cavanaugh, one of the three senators who voted against LB 1015.

But before spending $500 million or more on a canal, lawmakers need to consider “whether or not we will actually get what we are talking about,” he added.

