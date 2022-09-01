Soybean oil ‘crush’ plant sought as Hershey rail park’s first tenant

Lincoln County business leaders will target a soybean oil “crush” processing plant as their preferred anchor for the planned industrial rail park on the east edge of Hershey.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., announced the decision Thursday based on a feasibility study the chamber commissioned.

Chamber leaders will now solicit businesses to build such a plant, which would supply its end product to biodiesel fuel producers, Person said in a follow-up interview.

“We’ve had conversations” with possible crush-plant anchor tenants, he said, declining to identify them. “We’ll continue to have conversations.”

Only once a commitment is made would land acquisitions for most of the rail park be completed, he said. That’s also when the village of Hershey would be asked to annex the 300-acre site.

“We’re not going to pull the trigger on any of that until we have the anchor project secured,” Person said.

A chamber press release Thursday quoted the feasibility study by RLA Consulting Group, led by former business executives with experience in soybean processing, as seeing “a great opportunity and limited risk for locating a 3,000-metric-ton-per-day soybean crushing plant” at the Hershey rail park.

Biodiesel fuel would be the primary use of the plant’s production, along with “anything that has a green-energy aspect to it that’s petroleum-based,” Person said.

The renewable diesel industry’s demand for soybean oil is growing at a pace reminiscent of the expansion of the ethanol industry from 2005 to 2010, RLA’s study says.

Biodiesel plants, generally located in western and Gulf states, are “principally serviced” by railroad connections as well as barges, it adds.

The feasibility study says the Hershey rail park site “has access to sufficient soybean production … to support the plant” from farmers in both western Nebraska and northwest Kansas.

“Overall, (the) North Platte (area) appears to be in an enviable and dominant position with a regional strategic location and flexible transportation connections.”

According to the RLA study, a 3,000-metric-ton-per day plant could process more than 36 million bushels of soybeans a year. It says the rail park site should have access to 21.9 million bushels a year not already committed to current U.S. crush plants.

Based on experiences at other newer plants, it adds, soybean production from Nebraska’s three westernmost crop reporting districts could grow from 20 million bushels in a crush plant’s initial year to 46 million bushels the fifth year.

The study estimated that a firm willing to invest $285 million in a crush plant at the rail park could realize an 18.8% return on investment, according to the chamber’s press release.

“It’s an excellent number,” Person said after its release.

The soybean oil crushing process yields soybean meal, which RLA’s study cites as another reason to locate a crush plant at the Hershey rail park.

It says a plant built there could supply about 665,000 tons of national U.S. soybean meal demand, representing about 78% of its byproduct production.

With the rail park’s access to the Union Pacific Railroad mainline, “North Platte is well‐located to supply several regional soybean meal markets” in western, southwest and Pacific Northwest states, the study says.

Person said RLA’s work provides the chamber with “the strong, compelling evidence” that a soybean oil crush plant will succeed if built at the rail park.

“It will give local producers and regional producers access to a market that will help the price of the crops they grow and the potential for additional acreage in the area, based on the research on other production sites after they were built and what happened two to three years later.”

Person said development of the planned rail park should qualify for tax increment financing, though that can’t come into play until after Hershey annexes the 300-acre site.

A “substandard and blighted” study for TIF eligibility should be available soon from Marvin Planning Associates of David City, he said.

That study, like the purchase options the chamber holds for most of the site, will be set aside until after the anchor tenant is secured, Person added.

The only piece of the rail park that will be purchased in the near term will be the former 34-acre Greenbrier Rail Services plant and its Union Pacific rail spur.

Lincoln County commissioners Monday approved arrangements with the chamber to donate $4.5 million from the county’s federal COVID-19 aid to buy the Greenbrier site. It’ll be leased and eventually owned by the county as the headquarters of an “inland port authority” intended to run the rail park.

“The Greenbrier thing had an urgency factor to it,” Person said. Its owners put their Hershey location on the market after consolidating its rail-car repair facilities in the Kansas City area early in the pandemic.