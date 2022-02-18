Spring fling turns out to be just that as cold spell due to hit North Platte next week

West central Nebraska’s latest fling with spring this weekend will fade quickly into an extended cold spell next week.
Temperatures are expected to fall below 32 degrees Sunday night and stay there until next Friday, according to the National Weather Service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field.
A possible high of 30 degrees Monday — accompanied by good chances of snow through Tuesday morning — at best will delay the start of the subfreezing streak, according to the office’s seven-day forecast.
One comfort: It won’t be nearly as long or bitter as last February’s “polar vortex,” when temperatures stayed below freezing Feb. 5-20 and below zero Feb. 13-16.
For now, North Platte residents ought to enjoy one of those “false springs” that typically make western Nebraska winters more bearable.
Friday’s 3 p.m. temperature was 58 degrees at the airport, the weather service said. Highs could reach the upper 50s again Saturday and the low to mid-60s Sunday, with gusty winds throughout the weekend.
Then winter returns while the wind stays.
North Platte has a 20% chance of snow after 1 p.m. on Presidents’ Day, rising to 60% Monday night, the weather service said.
Meteorologists hadn’t estimated precipitation totals Friday afternoon. But the storm “will favor at least a wintry mix if not all snow,” according to an online overview by the Lee Bird Field office.
The arctic air will move in as snow chances rise Monday night, plunging overnight lows to about 7 below zero.
Daytime highs — so to speak — are expected to be about 6 above zero Tuesday, 10 above Wednesday and near 20 Thursday.
Lows will dip below zero all three nights, bottoming out around 10 below Tuesday night.
Snow chances will linger through Thursday night, but next Friday should bring mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-30s, the weather service said.
