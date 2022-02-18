Spring fling turns out to be just that as cold spell due to hit North Platte next week

West central Nebraska’s latest fling with spring this weekend will fade quickly into an extended cold spell next week.

Temperatures are expected to fall below 32 degrees Sunday night and stay there until next Friday, according to the National Weather Service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field.

A possible high of 30 degrees Monday — accompanied by good chances of snow through Tuesday morning — at best will delay the start of the subfreezing streak, according to the office’s seven-day forecast.

One comfort: It won’t be nearly as long or bitter as last February’s “polar vortex,” when temperatures stayed below freezing Feb. 5-20 and below zero Feb. 13-16.

For now, North Platte residents ought to enjoy one of those “false springs” that typically make western Nebraska winters more bearable.

Friday’s 3 p.m. temperature was 58 degrees at the airport, the weather service said. Highs could reach the upper 50s again Saturday and the low to mid-60s Sunday, with gusty winds throughout the weekend.

Then winter returns while the wind stays.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}