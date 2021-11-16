 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring session of Sunday college starts January
0 comments

Spring session of Sunday college starts January

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mid-Plains Community College is accepting registrations for its spring Sunday college classes, which will begin in January.

Designed with convenience in mind, Sunday college helps students who are trying to balance an education with a busy schedule.

By attending classes in-person on Sunday afternoons and evenings, and completing the rest of the assignments online, students can complete general education requirements in just eight weeks.

The on-campus component is offered at MPCC locations in McCook and North Platte and via distance learning in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

All Sunday college classes are designated as academic transfer, which means they should be accepted for academic credit at any regional college or university.

The first round of Sunday college will begin Jan. 16 and continue through March 6. “SOCI 2150: Issues of Unity and Diversity” is scheduled for 1-4 p.m., and “PSYC 1810: Intro to Psychology” will be 5-8 p.m.

The second eight weeks of classes will be from March 13 through May 12. Those will consist of “ENGL 2100: Introduction to Literature” from 1 to 4 p.m. and “HIST 2010: American History I to 1877” from 4 to 7 p.m.

More information about Sunday college is available at mpcc.edu/admissions/sunday-college.php. Those interested in registering can contact Donna Menke, director of advising, at menked@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3600.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte Canteen Festival announced for Dec. 18
Local

North Platte Canteen Festival announced for Dec. 18

“Watching the Historical Canteen District be brought to life over the last couple of years has been amazing for the city of North Platte, and it feels only right that we showcase this vibrant revitalization while also focusing on the rich history behind its name."

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News