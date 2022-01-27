St. Pat’s students learn about the danger alcohol poses to themselves and those around them

“Alcohol is a depressant, which means it slows the functions of the central nervous system down.” Engler said. “It actually blocks some of the messages trying to get to the brain.”

Engler said alcohol has an impact on people’s emotions, movement, vision and hearing. He encouraged the students to get help if they think they have a drinking problem.

“Get help as soon as possible,” Engler said. “Talk to a trusted adult. If you can’t talk to your parents, talk to a doctor, school counselor or church member.”

Irish encouraged the students to talk to a coach or teacher as well, and offered himself as someone who would be willing to listen. Allison talked about the consequences for those who are arrested for underage drinking, including loss of driving privileges and fines.

Engler told the students the school has a three-strike rule that is unwavering. The first offense garners a six-week suspension from all competitions and performances such as music or drama productions.