St. Pat’s students learn about the danger alcohol poses to themselves and those around them

Two students at St. Patrick High School in North Platte learned Thursday how it felt to fail a sobriety test without drinking any alcohol.
Junior Kaleb Engler and North Platte Police Officers Kendall Allison and Toby Smith talked with the student body about the dangers of drinking alcoholic beverages.
Students Jack Heiss and Bennett Korensky volunteered to wear a pair of “drunk glasses” that simulate what it feels like to be inebriated.
Smith ran the boys through two tests that are used when checking someone for sobriety. The boys performed the tests without the glasses and then with them, and the results were dramatically div fferent.
“Does it feel like your balance is off?” Smith asked, and Heiss said he couldn’t find the line he was supposed to walk.
Although the test produced some moments of hilarity, the subject matter presented was serious.
“Kaleb Engler and I have been talking a lot about how to bring some awareness of the negative effects of alcohol,” said St. Pat’s Principal Matt Irish, “not only on your body, but in the choices people make related to that.”
Engler initiated the idea for the program because he has a passion for bringing alcohol awareness to his fellow students. He shared some statistics and facts concerning the effects of alcohol.
“Alcohol is a depressant, which means it slows the functions of the central nervous system down.” Engler said. “It actually blocks some of the messages trying to get to the brain.”
Engler said alcohol has an impact on people’s emotions, movement, vision and hearing. He encouraged the students to get help if they think they have a drinking problem.
“Get help as soon as possible,” Engler said. “Talk to a trusted adult. If you can’t talk to your parents, talk to a doctor, school counselor or church member.”
Irish encouraged the students to talk to a coach or teacher as well, and offered himself as someone who would be willing to listen. Allison talked about the consequences for those who are arrested for underage drinking, including loss of driving privileges and fines.
Engler told the students the school has a three-strike rule that is unwavering. The first offense garners a six-week suspension from all competitions and performances such as music or drama productions.
“The second offense, the student is dismissed from all activities for the remainder of the school year,” Engler said. “The third offense, the student is immediately dismissed from all activities for the rest of the student’s high school career.”
