St. Patrick High School fills up bus for annual Christmastime donations to food pantries and nonprofits
North Platte St. Patrick High School students pose after filling a school bus with food, toys and diapers for local food pantries and nonprofit organizations. The eighth grade class won the annual drive, gathering three-fourths of the items that were delivered to The Connection, the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, the Women’s Resource Center and Bridge of Hope.

 Courtesy photo

The St. Patrick High School Student Council and National Honor Society partnered to gather food, toys and other items for local food pantries and nonprofits.

Ashton Guo, student council president, said the goal was to fill a school bus with items.

“We have a food drive every year,” Guo said. In addition, the CASA program, which assists foster children, reached out this year for toy donations, he said.

Guo said the drive exceeded its goal to fill the bus.

“About one-quarter of the bus was filled with toys and board games,” Guo said. “Another quarter was filled with diapers for the Women’s Resource Center, and the rest was filled with food.”

Each class earns points for the items they bring in for the drive. The eighth grade class was the winner and won a dinner for the entire class at Mongolian Grill.

“The eighth grade contributed three-fourths of all the items brought in,” Guo said.

The food was distributed to The Connection, the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, the Women’s Resource Center and Bridge of Hope.

“Bridge of Hope takes a lot of our after-school snacks,” Guo said.

He said he was “extremely grateful” for the results.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed,” Guo said. “Teachers were really supportive, administrators and our adviser, Mrs. (Misty) Robirds-Ham.”

