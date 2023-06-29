The North Platte St. Patrick High School SkillsUSA team improved at the national contest in only its second year of existence.

Diane Livingston helped start the program at the school. The Opening and Closing Ceremony team finished second at this year’s contest in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 19-23, after finishing third in its inaugural season in 2022.

The OCC team of Hazie Uerling, Savvy Miles, Dany Zheng, Ava Welch, Natalia Wiezorek, Ava Dimas, and Neva White earned the Silver medal. More than 6,000 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships.

Also competing at nationals was the Chapter Business Procedure team, which placed fourth, and the Video News Production team.

“It was pretty great,” senior Ava Dimas said. “I was expecting first though, but it was good to get second and it was exciting to be on stage.”

Sophomore Ava Welch and Dany Zheng joined the team later in the year.

“I didn’t really know what I was getting into, but I ended up having a lot of fun,” Welch said. “ It was very rewarding getting second at nationals and winning state. It was a good experience.”

Uerling said if the two sophomores hadn’t decided to participate, they would not have had an OCC team, which requires seven in order to compete.

“We practiced all year in the mornings once a week at 7 a.m.,” Uerling said. “After we won state we practiced more often. Sometimes we practiced three times a week.”

Uerling said Welch and Zheng put in a lot of effort to get caught up.

“It’s better than what we did last year,” Wiezorek said. “We worked really hard getting up there so just being on stage is a huge accomplishment. Getting second was pretty cool, so next year hopefully we can get first.”

Livingston said the experience from the team's first trip to nationals gave them a sense of the competition and how they needed to compete at a high level. Zheng said although there were not a lot of people in the auditorium, it was nerve-wracking getting up in front of the judges and the other teams.

She said the team was focused throughout their performance.

“Pretty much the whole time we had to be smiling and be very enthusiastic,” Zheng said. “I do my part pretty early on so I just get my part over with and then I just focus on smiling and staying happy the rest of the time.”

Wiezorek said the judges weren’t specific about which team did what, but had a broad example of what they liked and what they didn’t like.

“I think one of our strengths was definitely memorization and we were also very natural,” Wiezorek said. “The judges liked teams who were natural and not robotic with Army turns and stuff like that. Our motions flowed so it looked easy to do.”

Livingston said the team was good with inflection, intonation and pronunciation, which were some of the components of speech that were being judged.

“I don’t think we got off a lot,” Dimas said. “I think there were a few stutters, but we just kept smiling. If you stutter, keep smiling, if you mess up, just smile and act like it didn’t happen.”

Uerling said the program is important in teaching leadership skills and public speaking.

“You have to stand up and talk in front of a crowd,” Uerling said. “If you don’t practice, it can get really nerve-wracking and you can get quiet and speed up. You have to stay level headed and stay at the same pace and talk loud so everybody can hear you.”

The night before they announced the results there was a Festival of Champions.

“It was like this big party where all of us could go and have fun before finding out all of the results,” Uerling said. “It was just a good time. We got to listen to music and dance and have a lot of fun together.”

Dimas took it upon herself to meet people (guys) from multiple states.

“We meet these two boys from New Mexico who paid for our dinners one night,” Dimas said. “We met a lot of different people; some were from Texas, North Carolina, some from Illinois, Tennessee, all over the country.”

Livingston said overall it was a great week.

“I think some of them didn’t have any idea what it was going to be like and it turned out to be so much fun,” Livingston said. “They worked really hard, they focused, they did what they had to do, but they still had fun.”

She told the group that she appreciated the fact they all got along well.

“They gelled as a team,” Livingston said. “Where they started out at the beginning of the year to where they ended up, it’s just not even the same team. It’s been exciting to see their confidence build and their ability to speak.”

The students all said they are looking forward to next year and hoping for another chance to win at nationals.