St. Pat's graduate becomes first female Eagle Scout in Overland Trails Council

“The stage had a lot of paint on the floor from other projects and really didn’t look that nice,” Tolstedt said. “I wanted to make it look nice so (the school) could use it for one-act and whatever.”

Girls between the ages of 11 to 17 were allowed to join the Boy Scouts in 2019, but before that, Tolstedt would unofficially tag along when her younger brother, Billy, became a Cub Scout in 2012.

“She is very outdoorsy,” said Tolstedt’s mother, Amanda, who also is the girls’ scoutmaster for Troop 292. “She loves the camping. She would do it without a tent if she could. She loves the hiking, the camping and the first aid. Any of that kind of stuff.”

Ashley Toldstedt is the only current female member of Troop 292, but there are five girls in the Cub Scouts pack.

“They will roll over (into the Scouts program) once they get older,” Amanda said. “We had more girls in the troop but as they get older — like (members of) the boys troop — they get a lot more activities in high school. So we have lost a lot of the girls.”

Ashley Tolstedt herself has aged out of the traditional Scouts program but can move into the Order of the Arrow, an honor society for the organization and participants.