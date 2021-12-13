St. Paul superintendent touts organizational skills in public interview for North Platte position

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education interviewed the first of four superintendent candidates on Monday evening.
John Poppert, who is the superintendent of schools at St. Paul, spent the day meeting with various groups including administration, directors, certified staff and community leaders. The board asked 18 questions of Poppert including what he believes are his strengths.
“My strength is I am an organizer and I can definitely multi-task,” Poppert said. “With my school district, I play a lot of roles. I’m the finance director, I’m the curriculum director, I keep track of everything.”
He said he has seven piles on his desk and he knows what all of them are.
“At a small school I don’t have directors,” Poppert said. “I am the director, and being at a small school, I’ve learned how to multi-task.”
Board member Angela Blaesi asked if it would be difficult to give up some of the hats he is currently wearing at St. Paul.
“I don’t think it will be difficult, but it will be a change,” Poppert said. “I’ll still have a hand in everything. I still want to be informed. I hate to use an old saying, but ‘the buck stops here.’”
In his observations of the district, Poppert pointed out a number of strengths he sees.
“Positive school culture — students and staff,” Poppert said, “I heard that over and over today that they really like North Platte Public Schools.”
He said staff loves working in the district and the direction the school is going, and feels like they’re being heard.
“They trust their administration,” Poppert said. “I heard that from the teachers talking about their schools.”
Poppert was impressed with other things as well.
“Financial stability in your district is outstanding,” Poppert said. “Academic performance, when you look at your MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) scores, they’re very good.”
The NPPS website drew high praise from Poppert.
“Your website is as good as there is in the state,” Poppert said.
He said at his current district, MAP scores are the most important.
“We put very little stock in the NSCAS (Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System),” Poppert said.
One area of concern is the loss of students to area districts.
“I am amazed you have 500 students opting out of your district,” Poppert said. “I think that would be maybe one of the top priorities is to find out why.”
Handling that situation, Poppert said, is important. He suggested he would meet with the parents and student and see whether the reason could be resolved to keep the student in the district.
Matt Pederson asked Poppert to define a situation that needed improvement or change and how he addressed it.
“It was my very first day at work at St. Paul when I went over and looked at their state scores,” Poppert said. “I brought the elementary principal in and I said I’m looking at our state scores and they are not good.”
Poppert said the composite score for reading students in elementary was 58%.
“We should be at 85%,” Poppert said. “That’s the expectation and we have to figure out how we’re going to get to that point in two or three years.”
The curriculum was changed the following year and scores in the third year reached the 85% goal.
“We brought the teachers in and a couple of them were less than pleased,” Poppert said. “I’m a black and white person. There’s not a lot of gray in my world and I’m going to come out and say this is our issue.”
Poppert also said another of his strong suits is budgets and finances.
“We are one of the poorer districts,” Poppert said, “So we have to be efficient.”
The board went into executive session to discuss the candidate and the various reactions from the groups he met with through the day.
The next candidate, Phillip Picquet, superintendent at Perkins County Schools, will be interviewed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F. St.