St. Paul superintendent touts organizational skills in public interview for North Platte position

“I am amazed you have 500 students opting out of your district,” Poppert said. “I think that would be maybe one of the top priorities is to find out why.”

Handling that situation, Poppert said, is important. He suggested he would meet with the parents and student and see whether the reason could be resolved to keep the student in the district.

Matt Pederson asked Poppert to define a situation that needed improvement or change and how he addressed it.

“It was my very first day at work at St. Paul when I went over and looked at their state scores,” Poppert said. “I brought the elementary principal in and I said I’m looking at our state scores and they are not good.”

Poppert said the composite score for reading students in elementary was 58%.

“We should be at 85%,” Poppert said. “That’s the expectation and we have to figure out how we’re going to get to that point in two or three years.”

The curriculum was changed the following year and scores in the third year reached the 85% goal.