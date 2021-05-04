Staffing problems related to COVID-19 shut down Cody Park Concessions

Telegraph staff reports
Cody Park Concessions has temporarily closed due to staffing problems related to the COVID-19 virus, says North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The concession stand likely will be closed for 10 to 14 days, Groseth said Tuesday.
Customers are encouraged to watch the stand’s Facebook page for reopening updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.