Staffing problems related to COVID-19 shut down Cody Park Concessions
Opening-day lunch hour was quiet May 11, 2020, at North Platte’s Cody Park Concessions, though chilly weather in the 40s could share blame with any lingering concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The taped red X’s on the concrete show where customers are to stand to remain spaced 6 feet apart. Picnic tables have been removed from the concession stand’s eating area as long as coronavirus restrictions continue.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Cody Park Concessions has temporarily closed due to staffing problems related to the COVID-19 virus, says North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth.

The concession stand likely will be closed for 10 to 14 days, Groseth said Tuesday.

Customers are encouraged to watch the stand’s Facebook page for reopening updates.

