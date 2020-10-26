Starting Nov. 1, Nebraska Public Service Commission's cold weather rule to take effect

Beginning Sunday, the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s cold weather rule will take effect. The cold weather rule provides financially strapped customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities a little extra time to pay their bills.

“As we head into our winter months it is important for natural gas suppliers and customers to work together to help ensure service is uninterrupted,” said PSC Chairwoman Mary Ridder. “The cold weather rule is designed to facilitate that relationship by helping to provide assistance for consumers at a time when natural gas bills are often the highest.”

Customers finding it difficult to pay natural gas bills should contact the gas company to arrange payment. Customers can also contact local public assistance agencies for help with natural gas bills.

The PSC implemented the cold weather rule when it was given regulatory authority over the state’s jurisdictional utilities in 2003. Nebraska communities served by municipally owned natural gas utilities are not subject to regulation by the PSC and are not required to comply with the cold weather rule.